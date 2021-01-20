expand
January 21, 2021

Beaumont United’s Kendris Henry scores around Memorial’s Ke’Andre Jones during the second quarter of the Timberwolves 73-43 win over the Titans at Memorial High School on Tuesday. (Chris Moore/The News)

Timberwolves top Memorial Tuesday night behind 21 points from Wesley Yates

By Chris Moore

Published 12:17 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021

The Memorial Titans were no match for the Beaumont United Timberwolves at Memorial High School on Tuesday night.

The No. 2-ranked Timberwolves walked away with a 73-43 win.

BU’s Wesley Yates led all scorers with 21 points, followed by Terrance Arceneaux with 18.

Ke’Andre Jones was the only Titan to finish in double figures with 11 points.

The Timberwolves jumped out early with a 23-8 lead over the Titans to end the first quarter and never looked back.

By the end of the third, BU stretched its lead to 62-28.

“They are a really good team,” Memorial head coach Alden Lewis said of United. “They are firing on all cylinders.”

Memorial will try to bounce back when it takes on Barbers Hill this Friday.

