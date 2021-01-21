expand
Ad Spot

January 21, 2021

5 COVID deaths in Port Arthur & Mid-County reported Thursday morning

By PA News

Published 9:50 am Thursday, January 21, 2021

On Thursday morning, health officials announced five residents of Mid-County and Port Arthur had died in relation to the coronavirus.

The City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting COVID-19 as a cause of death for two Port Arthur White males between 70 and 75 years of age and 80 and 85 years of age, respectively.

The individuals from Nederland were two White females between the age ranges of 55-60 and 85-90, along with a White male between 75 and 80 years old.

It has been determined these individuals had underlying health conditions, officials announced.

The Health Department has reported 57 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur residents and 21 for Nederland since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the Health Department, while 80 percent of individuals who contract COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover, they may spread the disease to people who are at high risk.

The elderly and people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems are at a much higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19.

“The mask mandate is still in effect, and people should still wear a mask when they are in public places where social distancing is not available,” Director of Health Services Judith A. Smith said. “Many people are recovering with no problems or complications, but this virus could be and has been fatal for some people with underlying health conditions.”

Residents should call the COVID number at (409) 983-8880 for a referral for testing. Remember, it is not necessary to have symptoms in order to get tested.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

5 COVID deaths in Port Arthur & Mid-County reported Thursday morning

Library’s new design table, automated cutter open up imagination for Port Neches patrons

Authorities link wrong-way crash into deputy’s vehicle to intoxication assault

D.A.’s Office: Nederland officer-involved fatal shooting investigation ruling important for community

Local

5 COVID deaths in Port Arthur & Mid-County reported Thursday morning

Local

Library’s new design table, automated cutter open up imagination for Port Neches patrons

Beaumont

Authorities link wrong-way crash into deputy’s vehicle to intoxication assault

Local

D.A.’s Office: Nederland officer-involved fatal shooting investigation ruling important for community

Local

Nederland ISD dress code spotlighted for review

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 13-19

Local

DEADLINE LOOMS: Need-to-know facts for Jefferson County property tax payments

High School Sports

Lewis: Titans playing hard despite loss to No. 2-ranked BU; key is to continue fighting

Local

LSCPA announces President’s, Dean’s Lists for Fall 

Local

Lamar State College Port Arthur names honor grads

Local

180 LSCPA degree, certificate grads walk across virtual stage

Local

Local heath officials asking for orderly response to vaccine requests

Beaumont

Search on for missing pregnant woman not seen since November; police say her vehicle found “physically altered”

Local

Biden to pause border wall construction, issue protections for DACA recipients, roll back other Trump immigration policies

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Visually impaired student Emily Montijo tackles multi-media learning at Bob Hope

Local

2021 Volume 1: Greater Port Arthur The Magazine has arrived

High School Sports

Fuselier nabs MVP, Mid County players earn 24 all-district honors

Local

PHOTOS: Police probe armed robberies; pattern leads to warnings & extra patrols

Local

Dade Phelan: Canceling Keystone harms Southeast Texas livelihoods

Local

Port Arthur, Beaumont health departments receiving close to 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

Local

Pedestrian struck, killed Monday night along Interstate 10

Local

Nederland ISD campus construction ramps up in 2021

Local

Grace Hub, Port Arthur LNG outfitting local students with 1st suit experience

High School Sports

PNG girls sweep Cajun Classic. Coach eyes dominant district run, title.