expand
Ad Spot

January 21, 2021

D.A.’s Office: Nederland officer-involved fatal shooting investigation ruling important for community

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:19 am Thursday, January 21, 2021

A Texas Rangers investigation into an officer-involved fatal shooting in Nederland was thorough, leading to a significant decision from a grand jury, according to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

The grand jury ultimately ruled no action was necessary after hearing a review of the case details in December following the fatal shooting, which occurred Nov. 10 and involved Nederland Police Officer Tanner Thompson and Daron Jones, a 29-year-old Port Arthur resident killed in the altercation.

Cory Kneeland heads the D.A.’s Office intake division, which is where all of the criminal cases prosecuted by the office begin.

He describes the Rangers as “second to none” and “the best” when it comes to these investigations.

“We put every witness statement, every video clip, everything you can think of (in the grand jury presentation),” Kneeland said. “They measured light bulb intensity. They did everything, and the grand jury gets to hear it all and reach their conclusions without influence from me. It’s not right for me to try and pressure them.

“In this case, they evaluated and reached the conclusion that the officer’s actions were not criminal, did not rise to a criminal act and chose to claim what they call a no action.”

The no action ruling, according to Kneeland, means everything was done by the book.

“That is important too, because it also gives confidence to the public that our officers are working hard and being watched,” he said. “People need to know that the police officers don’t just go crazy and people are keeping an eye on them. We can rest assured that that is happening.”

As far as the district attorney’s office is concerned, Kneeland said the case is closed and no further investigation is required.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter told Port Arthur Newsmedia last week that Thompson returned to active duty following the grand jury’s decision.

An initial Texas Ranger report said at approximately 10 p.m. Nov. 10, a female in the 2200 block of Sixth Street in Port Neches called 9-1-1 to report a disturbance that involved a weapon. The female told call-takers a male, with whom she was in an argument, left the residence with a handgun.

The female gave dispatchers a description of the man with the gun, which was relayed to responding officers.

Soon after, Thompson — a uniformed Nederland police officer — observed a person matching the given description on Carriage Lane and told him to stop.

Authorities said the male, later identified Jones, refused and fled on foot.

After being told repeatedly to stop during his flight, Jones displayed a weapon and was shot by the officer, Texas Rangers indicated, adding the Nederland police officer immediately began life-saving efforts as he awaited the arrival of an ambulance.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Sixth Street residence, where the disturbance was reported, in Port Neches is two blocks outside of Nederland city limits.

Porter said the chase and shooting was a one-on-one encounter, though officers from Nederland and Port Neches were all over the area searching for the suspect.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

5 COVID deaths in Port Arthur & Mid-County reported Thursday morning

Library’s new design table, automated cutter open up imagination for Port Neches patrons

Authorities link wrong-way crash into deputy’s vehicle to intoxication assault

D.A.’s Office: Nederland officer-involved fatal shooting investigation ruling important for community

Local

5 COVID deaths in Port Arthur & Mid-County reported Thursday morning

Local

Library’s new design table, automated cutter open up imagination for Port Neches patrons

Beaumont

Authorities link wrong-way crash into deputy’s vehicle to intoxication assault

Local

D.A.’s Office: Nederland officer-involved fatal shooting investigation ruling important for community

Local

Nederland ISD dress code spotlighted for review

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 13-19

Local

DEADLINE LOOMS: Need-to-know facts for Jefferson County property tax payments

High School Sports

Lewis: Titans playing hard despite loss to No. 2-ranked BU; key is to continue fighting

Local

LSCPA announces President’s, Dean’s Lists for Fall 

Local

Lamar State College Port Arthur names honor grads

Local

180 LSCPA degree, certificate grads walk across virtual stage

Local

Local heath officials asking for orderly response to vaccine requests

Beaumont

Search on for missing pregnant woman not seen since November; police say her vehicle found “physically altered”

Local

Biden to pause border wall construction, issue protections for DACA recipients, roll back other Trump immigration policies

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Visually impaired student Emily Montijo tackles multi-media learning at Bob Hope

Local

2021 Volume 1: Greater Port Arthur The Magazine has arrived

High School Sports

Fuselier nabs MVP, Mid County players earn 24 all-district honors

Local

PHOTOS: Police probe armed robberies; pattern leads to warnings & extra patrols

Local

Dade Phelan: Canceling Keystone harms Southeast Texas livelihoods

Local

Port Arthur, Beaumont health departments receiving close to 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

Local

Pedestrian struck, killed Monday night along Interstate 10

Local

Nederland ISD campus construction ramps up in 2021

Local

Grace Hub, Port Arthur LNG outfitting local students with 1st suit experience

High School Sports

PNG girls sweep Cajun Classic. Coach eyes dominant district run, title.