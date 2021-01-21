Frank Taylor was born February 4, 1942 to the late Roosevelt & Ida Mae Taylor.

He departed his earthly home on January 14, 2021.

A native of Port Arthur, TX, Frank celebrated life and never met a stranger.

Frank is preceded in death by; Joyce Dumes, Eva Taylor, Velma Babineaux, Clarence Taylor (Brother), Mark Taylor (Son).

He leaves to cherish his precious memories: Son William Babineaux, Daughter Angela Brown, Daughter Felicia Ransom (Marvin Sr.); Son Marvin Dumes (Tara); Companion Mary Lazenby; one Sister Annie T. Bell; he also had nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, Special Friends; Valerie (Val) Wiltz & The Lanes crew”.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at First Sixth Street Baptist Church, 548 Lincoln Avenue, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 12 noon until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.