Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 13-19

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Jan. 13-19:

Jan. 13

60-year-old Alberta Meaux arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of 39th.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

Forgery/Fraud was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

Jan. 14

39-year-old Ashley Billiot arrested for aggravated assault in the 2600 block of Ruby.

61-year-old Robin Hebert arrested for driving while license is invalid in the 2600 block of Montrose.

45-year-old Walter Derutte arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5800 block of Hogaboom.

56-year-old Jeffery Davis arrested for warrants in the 5800 block of Hogaboom.

An information report was completed in the 6300 block of 25th St.

An information report was completed in the 6400 block of Van Buren.

Jan. 15

35-year-old Justin Cruseturner arrested for resisting arrest, search or transport in the 6100 block of 39th.

41-year-old Bryan Melancon arrested for warrants in the 4100 block of Main.

36-year-old Joseph Williams arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of Mire.

Jan. 16

33-year-old Roxanne Pena was arrested for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in the 3600 block of Canal.

42-year-old Samuel Henderson arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of East Parkway.

Jan. 17

32-year-old Randy Collida arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 7000 block of 32nd St.

Burglary of a habitation reported in the 5500 block of Baird.

Jan. 18

35-year-old Gabriel Briseno arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5300 block of Gulfway.

An Information report was completed in the 2700 block of Rose.

Aggravated robbery completed in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Jan. 19