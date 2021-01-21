expand
Ad Spot

January 21, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 13-19

By PA News

Published 12:17 am Thursday, January 21, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Jan. 13-19:

Jan. 13

  • 60-year-old Alberta Meaux arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of 39th.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Forgery/Fraud was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

Jan. 14

  • 39-year-old Ashley Billiot arrested for aggravated assault in the 2600 block of Ruby.
  • 61-year-old Robin Hebert arrested for driving while license is invalid in the 2600 block of Montrose.
  • 45-year-old Walter Derutte arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5800 block of Hogaboom.
  • 56-year-old Jeffery Davis arrested for warrants in the 5800 block of Hogaboom.
  • An information report was completed in the 6300 block of 25th St.
  • An information report was completed in the 6400 block of Van Buren.

Jan. 15

  • 35-year-old Justin Cruseturner arrested for resisting arrest, search or transport in the 6100 block of 39th.
  • 41-year-old Bryan Melancon arrested for warrants in the 4100 block of Main.
  • 36-year-old Joseph Williams arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of Mire.

Jan. 16

  • 33-year-old Roxanne Pena was arrested for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in the 3600 block of Canal.
  • 42-year-old Samuel Henderson arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of East Parkway.

Jan. 17

  • 32-year-old Randy Collida arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 7000 block of 32nd St.
  • Burglary of a habitation reported in the 5500 block of Baird.

Jan. 18

  • 35-year-old Gabriel Briseno arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5300 block of Gulfway.
  • An Information report was completed in the 2700 block of Rose.
  • Aggravated robbery completed in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Jan. 19

  • 25-year-old Jordan Bronnon arrested for warrants in the 2300 block of Main Avenue.
  • 44-year-old Magdeleno Huerta was arrested for warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 3700 block of Main.
  • 51-year-old Colin Mclemore arrested for public intoxication in the 6300 block of 25th St.
  • 43-year-old Jason Altman arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3000 block of Graves.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

5 COVID deaths in Port Arthur & Mid-County reported Thursday morning

Library’s new design table, automated cutter open up imagination for Port Neches patrons

Authorities link wrong-way crash into deputy’s vehicle to intoxication assault

D.A.’s Office: Nederland officer-involved fatal shooting investigation ruling important for community

Local

5 COVID deaths in Port Arthur & Mid-County reported Thursday morning

Local

Library’s new design table, automated cutter open up imagination for Port Neches patrons

Beaumont

Authorities link wrong-way crash into deputy’s vehicle to intoxication assault

Local

D.A.’s Office: Nederland officer-involved fatal shooting investigation ruling important for community

Local

Nederland ISD dress code spotlighted for review

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 13-19

Local

DEADLINE LOOMS: Need-to-know facts for Jefferson County property tax payments

High School Sports

Lewis: Titans playing hard despite loss to No. 2-ranked BU; key is to continue fighting

Local

LSCPA announces President’s, Dean’s Lists for Fall 

Local

Lamar State College Port Arthur names honor grads

Local

180 LSCPA degree, certificate grads walk across virtual stage

Local

Local heath officials asking for orderly response to vaccine requests

Beaumont

Search on for missing pregnant woman not seen since November; police say her vehicle found “physically altered”

Local

Biden to pause border wall construction, issue protections for DACA recipients, roll back other Trump immigration policies

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Visually impaired student Emily Montijo tackles multi-media learning at Bob Hope

Local

2021 Volume 1: Greater Port Arthur The Magazine has arrived

High School Sports

Fuselier nabs MVP, Mid County players earn 24 all-district honors

Local

PHOTOS: Police probe armed robberies; pattern leads to warnings & extra patrols

Local

Dade Phelan: Canceling Keystone harms Southeast Texas livelihoods

Local

Port Arthur, Beaumont health departments receiving close to 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

Local

Pedestrian struck, killed Monday night along Interstate 10

Local

Nederland ISD campus construction ramps up in 2021

Local

Grace Hub, Port Arthur LNG outfitting local students with 1st suit experience

High School Sports

PNG girls sweep Cajun Classic. Coach eyes dominant district run, title.