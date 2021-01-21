expand
January 22, 2021

Jack Holt Buchanan

By PA News

Published 8:31 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

Jack Holt Buchanan, 74, of Port Arthur passed away on January 14, 2021.

Jack was born May 24, 1946 in Port Arthur, Texas to Dorothy and Jack Buchanan.

Jack lived in Port Acres his entire life and graduated from Stephen F Austin High School in 1964.

He played football and his opponents to this day still talk about how a hit from #67 was unforgettable; he was one tough player.

After high school, Jack proudly joined the United States Air Force and was “boots on the ground” for 18 months during his service
earning an honorable discharge following his time in Vietnam.

A hard worker, Jack was employed at Ameripol Senpol for many years, Jack ended his career at ISP Elastomers.

He was a dedicated family man.

He never missed any event for his kids or his grandkids.

He was the proudest attendant in the stands.

He called all of his kids, nieces, nephews, and grandkids precious angels-even David Kyle and John Matthew.

Jack was an avid outdoorsman but especially loved saltwater fishing.

Jack had a love of music and some tune was always playing; He especially loved listening to his grandson Holt Kyle play the piano as well.

His second home was the camp at Constance Beach, LA, where he and Judy spent many a weekend fishing with family and friends.

Those that knew Jack will attest that he was a loving man whose boisterous personality and demeanor will be deeply missed.

His memory and legacy of love will live on in the minds and hearts of all those that knew him.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents Dorothy and Jack Buchanan, brothers John and Maxie Buchanan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Judy Buchanan; his daughters Kim Johnston and husband Jaime of Groves, and Brandy Smith of League City; son Holt Buchanan and wife Amber of Beaumont; grandchildren Hunter and Gunner Johnston, Autumn and Jade Jones, Holt Kyle Buchanan, Brody McKeller, Jack Buchanan, Meagan Abshire and Peyton Cornelison; great-grandchildren, Ryder and Josie Johnston; sisters, Dorothy Lou Theriot of Johnson City  and Sandra Stowers of Nacogdoches; brother David Buchanan and wife Peggy of Wildwood; sister-in-law Kathy Buchanan of Port Acres; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law of the Richard family; and many nieces and nephews.

Together, they will keep Jack alive with a lifetime of memories to share.

A special thanks to Cathy Gohlke, RN case manager of Harbor Hospice for taking care of Jack throughout his illness.

She became family and we cannot thank her enough for her guidance and care.

The family would also like to thank Katrina Powell, Erica Banks, and Gerri Jackson for providing amazing care to Jack when he needed it most.

We are forever grateful to all of these ladies.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jack Buchanan’s name to The Vietnam Veterans of America or a charity of your choice.

To honor Jack’s life and legacy, his family will be having a private memorial service.

