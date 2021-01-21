expand
January 21, 2021

Lamar State College Port Arthur names honor grads

By PA News

Published 12:02 am Thursday, January 21, 2021

Fifty-four Lamar State College Port Arthur students graduated with academic honors at the end of their journeys at the community college. The Fall 2020 commencement ceremony in December was held virtually, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Of those, 23 earned Summa Cum Laude honors, for completing their two-year Associate Degrees with grade-point averages of at least 3.80. Darren Hai Doan and Jared Trayse Dowling of Groves, Anika Salinas of Port Arthur and Griselda Espinoza of Nederland had perfect 4.00 GPAs.

Fourteen LSCPA Fall 2020 grads earned Magna Cum Laude honors with GPAs that fell between 3.65 and 3.79. Seventeen graduated Cum Laude with GPAs between 3.50 and 3.64.

Additionally, 19 students who completed work required for skills training certificates also were saluted as honor-worthy grads, with GPAs between 3.50 and 4.00.

Honor graduates for Lamar State College Port Arthur’s Fall 2020 Class are listed below.

Associate Degree Summa Cum Laude (3.80-4.00)

Darren Hai Doan, Groves, Process Technology, 4.00; Jared Trayse Dowling, Groves, Process Technology, 4.00; Griselda Espinoza, Nederland, Process Technology, 4.00; Anika Salinas, Port Arthur, Business Administration, 4.00; Ana Valencia, Port Arthur, Drafting Technology, 3.98; Cole Scott Breed, Beaumont, Commercial Music: Sound Engineering, 3.98; Josalynn Barragan, Nederland, Substance Abuse Counseling, 3.95; Mary Berry, Port Arthur, Substance Abuse Counseling, 3.95; Erika Meza, Port Arthur, Accounting, 3.95; Shayla Lanay Fontenot, Port Arthur, Process Technology, 3.93; Christine Porterfield, Nederland, Instrumentation Technology, 3.90; Viktoria Thompson, Port Arthur, Academic Studies, 3.90; Trista Tari Trammel, West Orange, Upward Mobility Nursing, 3.90; Jing Zhou, Nederland, Accounting, 3.90; Ashley Martinez, Port Arthur, Academic Studies, 3.89; Jessica Maranda De Luna Reyes, Port Arthur, Paralegal, 3.89; Meagan Leigh Baker, Groves, Nursing, 3.86; Carmen Sanders, Beaumont, Software Developer/Game Design, 3.86; Joselin Ochoa, Port Arthur, Drafting Technology, 3.85; Margaret Marie Hidalgo, Bridge City, Paralegal, 3.83; Ryan Tran, Port Arthur, Process Technology, 3.83; Desiree Alyse Kay, Vidor, Process Technology; 3.81; Todd Brandon Strother, Nederland, Process Technology, 3.81.

Associate Degree Summa Cum Laude (3.65-3.79)

Odeth Bahena, Beaumont, Nursing, 3.78; Trulora Denise Booker, Port Arthur, Instrumentation Technology, 3.76; Ciara Crooks, Orange, Nursing, 3.75; Becky S. Hantz, Buna, Substance Abuse Counseling, 3.75; Brandon Krzywonski, Beaumont, Academic Studies, 3.75; Justine Trahan, Cameron, La., Instrumentation Technology, 3.75; Hunter Douglas Beaumont, Groves, Instrumentation Technology, 3.71; Cassidy Webster, Mauriceville, Upward Mobility Nursing, 3.70; Crystal Wilson, Port Arthur, Accounting, 3.70; Jessica Marie Hyde, Orange, Process Technology, 3.69; Michelle Gutierrez, Winnie, Nursing, 3.66; Isiah Dwayne Harkless, Port Arthur, Nursing, 3.66; John Douglas Savoie, Vidor, Instrumentation Technology, 3.66; Sandra Alfonso-Ruiz, Port Arthur, Process Technology, 3.65.

Associate Degree Summa Cum Laude (3.50-3.64)

Sonny Yang, Beaumont, Nursing, 3.64; Alejandro Longoria, Port Arthur, Instrumentation Technology, 3.63; Ariel Elayne Werner, Port Neches, Cosmetology Operator, 3.63; Sandra Alvarez, Beaumont, Cosmetology Operator, 3.60; Jan Carol Callahan, Brookeland, Nursing, 3.60; Kaeleigh Chappell, Port Arthur, Accounting, 3.60; Carissa Elizabeth Keller, Port Arthur, Upward Mobility Nursing, 3.60; Princess Gray, Port Arthur, Process Technology, 3.58; Jessica Green, Bridge City, Academic Studies, 3.58; Alexandria Leath, Bridge City, Upward Mobility Nursing, 3.56; Jennifer Sheffield, Nederland, Upward Mobility Nursing, 3.56; Shaelynn Rae Jackson, Buna, Paralegal, 3.55; Ashalekshmi Sadasivan, Port Arthur, Upward Mobility Nursing, 3.55; Oneisha Isaacs-Hill, Groves, Business Administration, 3.53; Mary Kayleigh Elizabeth Jones, Port Arthur, Upward Mobility Nursing, 3.53; Iris Aneth Valdez, Port Arthur, Upward Mobility Nursing, 3.53; Shaylynn Allen, Port Arthur, Academic Studies, 3.51.

Certificates of Completion Summa Cum Laude (3.80-4.00)

Kaitlyn Shelley Fuentes, Nederland, Medical Coding, 4.00; Joyce J. Guillory, Bridge City, Medical Coding, 4.00; Erika Meza, Port Arthur, Accounting Assistant, 4.00; Kimberly Kay Teal, Groves, Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, 4.00; Monica M. Valdez, Port Arthur, Accounting Assistant, 3.90; Crystal Wilson, Port Arthur, Accounting Assistant, 3.90; Darchean Odom, Beaumont, Instrumentation Technology, 3.89; Ashleigh Braquet Prejean, Groves, Licensed Vocational Nursing, 3.89; Maria Elena Cisneros, Port Arthur, Medical Coding, 3.88; John Allen Canales, Cypress, Licensed Vocational Nursing, 3.80.

Certificates of Completion Magna Cum Laude (3.65-3.79)

Jennifer Gomez Sarmiento, Groves, Cosmetology Operator, 3.75; Kaeleigh Chappell, Port Arthur, Accounting Assistant, 3.71; Andrea Leigh Martinez, Nederland, Cosmetology Operator, 3.71; Brooke Elizabeth Passmore, Orange, Cosmetology Operator, 3.70; Macey Michaela Robbins, Beaumont, Cosmetology Operator, 3.70.

Certificates of Completion Cum Laude (3.50-3.64)

Meagan Nicole Gayosso, Nederland, Licensed Vocational Nursing, 3.61; Leonard Keith Chavis, Port Arthur, Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, 3.60; Kelvin Cormier, Port Arthur, Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, 3.50; Michelle Nunez, Cosmetology Operator, 3.50.

