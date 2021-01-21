expand
Ad Spot

January 21, 2021

The Nederland school board is seen on Jan. 19, 2021.

Nederland ISD dress code spotlighted for review

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Thursday, January 21, 2021

NEDERLAND — The dress code for the Nederland Independent School District will soon get a thorough review, district leaders say.

Superintendent Dr. Stuart Kieschnick said the standardized dress code for secondary school students was put together several years ago, led by a committee of students, parents, teachers and administrators.

“It’s over ten years old,” Kieschnick said. “Styles have changed. It’s probably time to take another look at it and go through the same process.”

NISD will form a committee under the guidance of Dr. Steven Beagle, assistant superintendent, and include a cross section of the community.

Kieschnick said they would review the dress code to determine if it still serves its intended purpose.

They will look at data and make a recommendation on, “do we want to change it, do we want to tweak it, how do we want to move forward?” Kieschnick said.

The plan is for the committee to present findings to the NISD Board of Trustees for adoption.

Kieschnick expects the committee to be formed in early February and operate over a two-month process, culminating in late April with a final report.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

5 COVID deaths in Port Arthur & Mid-County reported Thursday morning

Library’s new design table, automated cutter open up imagination for Port Neches patrons

Authorities link wrong-way crash into deputy’s vehicle to intoxication assault

D.A.’s Office: Nederland officer-involved fatal shooting investigation ruling important for community

Local

5 COVID deaths in Port Arthur & Mid-County reported Thursday morning

Local

Library’s new design table, automated cutter open up imagination for Port Neches patrons

Beaumont

Authorities link wrong-way crash into deputy’s vehicle to intoxication assault

Local

D.A.’s Office: Nederland officer-involved fatal shooting investigation ruling important for community

Local

Nederland ISD dress code spotlighted for review

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 13-19

Local

DEADLINE LOOMS: Need-to-know facts for Jefferson County property tax payments

High School Sports

Lewis: Titans playing hard despite loss to No. 2-ranked BU; key is to continue fighting

Local

LSCPA announces President’s, Dean’s Lists for Fall 

Local

Lamar State College Port Arthur names honor grads

Local

180 LSCPA degree, certificate grads walk across virtual stage

Local

Local heath officials asking for orderly response to vaccine requests

Beaumont

Search on for missing pregnant woman not seen since November; police say her vehicle found “physically altered”

Local

Biden to pause border wall construction, issue protections for DACA recipients, roll back other Trump immigration policies

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Visually impaired student Emily Montijo tackles multi-media learning at Bob Hope

Local

2021 Volume 1: Greater Port Arthur The Magazine has arrived

High School Sports

Fuselier nabs MVP, Mid County players earn 24 all-district honors

Local

PHOTOS: Police probe armed robberies; pattern leads to warnings & extra patrols

Local

Dade Phelan: Canceling Keystone harms Southeast Texas livelihoods

Local

Port Arthur, Beaumont health departments receiving close to 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

Local

Pedestrian struck, killed Monday night along Interstate 10

Local

Nederland ISD campus construction ramps up in 2021

Local

Grace Hub, Port Arthur LNG outfitting local students with 1st suit experience

High School Sports

PNG girls sweep Cajun Classic. Coach eyes dominant district run, title.