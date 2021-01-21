Mr. Shelvin Jackson Sr., 76, of Port Arthur, TX, transitioned from labor to reward January 11, 2021 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

He was born in Big Cane, Louisiana on September 5, 1944 to Charlie Jackson and Ruby Taylor Jackson.

A resident of Port Arthur for 58 years, Shelvin served 4 years in the US Army and worked 37 years as a machinist and operator at Motiva Enterprises.

Shelvin was united in marriage for 52 years to Cynthia Pleasant Jackson and to their union were three children; Shelvin Jackson Jr. (Ada), Darnika R. Jackson Wilson, and Tremaine D. Jackson.

In the Community Shelvin was a member of the Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, a former vice president of the Dukes Social and Civic Club and faithful member of the YMCA.

Shelvin loved to cut grass, catch crabs, and cook gumbo for the community, along with spending time with family.

Shelvin is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Ruby Jackson, sister Mattie M. Thomas, brother Don E. Jackson Sr., daughter Darnika R. Jackson Wilson and son Tremaine D. Jackson.

Cherishing memory is his wife Cynthia Pleasant Jackson, and son Shelvin Jackson Jr. (Ada). Sisters, Mary Jane Alexander and Alice Jackson, of Port Arthur, TX. Grandchildren, Niko S. Wilson and Shelvin N.T. Jackson, of Phoenix Arizona, and Tierra S. Parker of Seattle Washington. Sister-in-laws, Leona Nell Paul (Roy) of Beaumont, TX and Ruth A. Jackson of Houston, TX, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A visitation is scheduled from 9 A.M. on Saturday January 23, 2021 at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Port Arthur, TX with funeral services to follow at 11 A.M. with Pastor Albert Moses officiating.

Burial will follow at Memory Gardens of Jefferson County.