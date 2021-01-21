expand
Ad Spot

January 22, 2021

Wilson "Will" Joseph Harrington

Wilson “Will” Joseph Harrington

By PA News

Published 8:14 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021
Wilton “Will” Joseph Harrington, 89, of Groves passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on October 1, 1931 in Abbeville, Louisiana to his parents, Emmanuel Joseph Harrington and Naomi Omine Harrington.
Will graduated from Abbeville High School and attended college at Lamar University.
He served in US Marine Corp during the Korean War, where he received a purple heart. He has been a resident of the area for over 61 years.
Will retired as a painter with Painters Local Union after 50 years of service. He was a member of St. Peter Cathoilc Church and attended St. James occasionally.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his two sisters, Verna Landry and Hilda Hidalgo; his two brothers, Howard J. Harrington and Clarence “Red” Harrington; his wife of 62 years, Sadie Bruno Harrington.
Will is survived by his son, Brett Harrington and his wife, Kimberly of Nederland; his two daughters, Dawn Broussard and her husband, Allen of Seabrook, Kandice Breaux and her husband, Jody of Nederland; four grandchildren, Bobby Jones and his wife, Shannon, Bryce Breaux and his fiancée, Katelyn Provost, Olivia Harrington and her wife, Diana, Isa brie Broussard; six great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sister, Thelma Nero of Abbeville, LA. along with several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 11:30 AM till 1:30 PM in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.
Service to honor Will’s life will be at 1:30 PM Saturday at Clayton Thompson.
Entombment with Military Funeral honors will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors are required to wear a face mask or facial covering and practice social distancing as mandated by state and county officials.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur police officers lead cereal drive to restock Food Bank shelves; see how you can help

Crashed cars, flying sparks & wild ride lead to DWI arrest for Port Arthur man

Child on board: Erratic driving, slurred speech lead to arrest

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 11-17

Local

Port Arthur police officers lead cereal drive to restock Food Bank shelves; see how you can help

Local

Crashed cars, flying sparks & wild ride lead to DWI arrest for Port Arthur man

Beaumont

Child on board: Erratic driving, slurred speech lead to arrest

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 11-17

Local

PAISD celebrates school board with special recognition this month

Local

BRIEF: Port Arthur Teachers FCU meeting set

High School Sports

Bulldogs, Jackson on fire heading into rivalry game

Groves

Communication between PNG coach, Bulldog scorer goes silent during Madness

Local

5 COVID deaths in Port Arthur & Mid-County reported Thursday morning

Local

Library’s new design table, automated cutter open up imagination for Port Neches patrons

Beaumont

Authorities link wrong-way crash into deputy’s vehicle to intoxication assault

Local

D.A.’s Office: Nederland officer-involved fatal shooting investigation ruling important for community

Local

Nederland ISD dress code spotlighted for review

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 13-19

Local

DEADLINE LOOMS: Need-to-know facts for Jefferson County property tax payments

High School Sports

Lewis: Titans playing hard despite loss to No. 2-ranked BU; key is to continue fighting

Local

LSCPA announces President’s, Dean’s Lists for Fall 

Local

Lamar State College Port Arthur names honor grads

Local

180 LSCPA degree, certificate grads walk across virtual stage

Local

Local heath officials asking for orderly response to vaccine requests

Beaumont

Search on for missing pregnant woman not seen since November; police say her vehicle found “physically altered”

Local

Biden to pause border wall construction, issue protections for DACA recipients, roll back other Trump immigration policies

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Visually impaired student Emily Montijo tackles multi-media learning at Bob Hope

Local

2021 Volume 1: Greater Port Arthur The Magazine has arrived