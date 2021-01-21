expand
January 22, 2021

Zachary Wayne Posey "Nackie"

By PA News

Published 7:36 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

Zachary Wayne Posey was born to the late Leroy Morgan and Joyce Marie Hulin Posey on June 11th, 1968 in Port Arthur, Texas.

Zachary was married to Brenda Barlow Posy for 22 years. Zachary recently gave his life to Christ in 2019 under the Pastoralship of Dr. John R Adolph at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Beaumont, Texas.

Zachary leaves to cherish his unforgettable memories, his wife Brenda Barlow Posey, three children, five brothers, three sisters, one bonus sister, two God children, eight grandchildren, one Bonus Father, two special friends, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services for Zachary will be Saturday, January 23rd, 2021 at 11:00am at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 501 West Thomas Blvd, Port Arthur, Texas, with a viewing from 9:00am until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

