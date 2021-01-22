expand
January 24, 2021

Nederland’s Tyler Jackson pulls up for a mid-range jumper in the first half of the Bulldogs’ 38-30 win over Port Neches-Groves Friday. (Chris Moore/The News)

Bulldogs top Port Neches during hardcourt Mid-County Madness

By Chris Moore

Published 9:30 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

PORT NECHES — Late rebounds and free throws lifted Nederland to a 38-30 win over the Indians at Port Neches-Groves High School on Friday night.

Nederland’s Joseph Gipson and Tripp Parker combined for 12 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Nederland (18-2, 5-2 in District 21-5A) jumped out to an 8-0 lead to start the game.

PNG’s first score came off a goaltend by Tyler Jackson with just under three minutes left in the first quarter.

PNG (5-12, 1-6) scrapped its way back into the game, outscoring the Bulldogs 9-2 in the second quarter. PNG’s Brady Nail ended the first half by banking in a 3-point shot to give the Indians a 15-13 lead at the buzzer.

The Bulldogs found their footing and shooting in the third to give Nederland 23-20 lead heading into the fourth.

Gipson, who finished the game with 10 points, hit two threes in the fourth and Charles Olsen put the game away with a few trips to the stripe.

Nederland swept PNG for the season.

No. 2-ranked Beaumont United is next on the schedule for both Mid County teams. PNG will play the Timberwolves Tuesday in Beaumont, before the Bulldogs host them Friday.

Nederland’s Joseph Gipson is blocked from the side before being called for a charge in the first half of the Bulldogs’ 38-30 win over Port Neches-Groves Friday. (Chris Moore/The News)

