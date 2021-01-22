expand
Ad Spot

January 22, 2021

Duy Thanh Hoang

Crashed cars, flying sparks & wild ride lead to DWI arrest for Port Arthur man

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Friday, January 22, 2021

A Port Arthur man who was seen driving at a high rate of speed with “sparks shooting out from underneath the chassis” then running through a red light had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.169, police contend.

The man, identified as Duy Thanh Hoang, 26, was indicted this week for felony driving while intoxicated by a Jefferson County grand jury for the Nov. 1 incident.

According to the probable cause affidavit for his arrest, Hoang was traveling on Jefferson Drive when an officer reportedly saw him speeding and disregarding a red light.

Hoang was stopped in the 1100 block of Jefferson Drive, and the officer noted the strong odor of alcohol from the driver’s breath and person. Police noted the driver’s eyes were red, glassy and bloodshot.

While speaking with the officer, a female drove up and said Hoang’s vehicle had struck hers just before the officer saw him.

There was significant front-end damage to Hoang’s vehicle that matched rear-end damage to the female’s car, the document stated.

The officer asked the man how much alcohol he drank prior to driving, and he replied “not a lot,” later stating he had one shot of an unspecified liquor.

He then, according to the document, told the officer to go ahead and bring him to jail before even beginning the sobriety test.

The driver was unsteady on his feet and had difficulty following instructions, comprehending questions and leaned against his car for balance. He performed poorly, the officer stated,  and refused to perform the “walk and turn” and “one leg stand” portions of the test.

Hoang consented to providing a breath specimen, and the first result was 0.169 and the second result was 0.161.

After seeing the results he stated “you got me.”

The legal limit is 0.08 in the state of Texas.

Hoang has two prior DWI convictions, so the charge was enhanced to felony driving while intoxicated. He was arrested and has since bonded out of jail.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur police officers lead cereal drive to restock Food Bank shelves; see how you can help

Crashed cars, flying sparks & wild ride lead to DWI arrest for Port Arthur man

Child on board: Erratic driving, slurred speech lead to arrest

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 11-17

Local

Port Arthur police officers lead cereal drive to restock Food Bank shelves; see how you can help

Local

Crashed cars, flying sparks & wild ride lead to DWI arrest for Port Arthur man

Beaumont

Child on board: Erratic driving, slurred speech lead to arrest

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 11-17

Local

PAISD celebrates school board with special recognition this month

Local

BRIEF: Port Arthur Teachers FCU meeting set

High School Sports

Bulldogs, Jackson on fire heading into rivalry game

Groves

Communication between PNG coach, Bulldog scorer goes silent during Madness

Local

5 COVID deaths in Port Arthur & Mid-County reported Thursday morning

Local

Library’s new design table, automated cutter open up imagination for Port Neches patrons

Beaumont

Authorities link wrong-way crash into deputy’s vehicle to intoxication assault

Local

D.A.’s Office: Nederland officer-involved fatal shooting investigation ruling important for community

Local

Nederland ISD dress code spotlighted for review

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 13-19

Local

DEADLINE LOOMS: Need-to-know facts for Jefferson County property tax payments

High School Sports

Lewis: Titans playing hard despite loss to No. 2-ranked BU; key is to continue fighting

Local

LSCPA announces President’s, Dean’s Lists for Fall 

Local

Lamar State College Port Arthur names honor grads

Local

180 LSCPA degree, certificate grads walk across virtual stage

Local

Local heath officials asking for orderly response to vaccine requests

Beaumont

Search on for missing pregnant woman not seen since November; police say her vehicle found “physically altered”

Local

Biden to pause border wall construction, issue protections for DACA recipients, roll back other Trump immigration policies

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Visually impaired student Emily Montijo tackles multi-media learning at Bob Hope

Local

2021 Volume 1: Greater Port Arthur The Magazine has arrived