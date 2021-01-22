expand
Ad Spot

January 22, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 11-17

By PA News

Published 12:14 am Friday, January 22, 2021

The following individuals were arrested by Nederland Police from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17:

  • Rachel Allbritton, 33, warrant other agency
  • Jeremiah Prejean, 21, assault family/house member – impede breathing/circulation
  • John Reid, 50, warrant other agency
  • Kindall Moore, 28, warrant other agency
  • Crystal McCartney, 29, warrant other agency
  • Kane Adams, 30, warrant other agency
  • James Perritt, 39, public intoxication
  • Jose Velazco, 31, aggravated robbery

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17:

Jan. 11

  • Officer received information in the 200 block of S 4th Street.
  • A complainant reported assault – family violence in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
  • Officer took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 2600 block of Avenue E.

Jan. 12

  • Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Detroit.
  • Detective assisted another agency in the 1400 block of Boston.
  • Sergeant arrested a subject for assault family violence – impede breathing / circulation in the 1400 block of Boston.
  • A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury – family violence in the 400 block of Atlanta.
  • Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Gary.

Jan. 13

  • A complainant reported a death in the 1400 block of S 16th Street.
  • A complainant reported found property in the 400 block of N 4th Street.
  • Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Jan. 14

  • A complainant reported a death in the 3000 block of Avenue H.
  • Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of Highway 69.

Jan. 15

  • Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 4800 block of Highway 365.
  • A complainant reported a terroristic threat in the 3000 block of Avenue B.

Jan. 16

  • Officer arrested a subject for public intoxication in the 2100 block of Avenue L.
  • A complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 700 block of S 6th Street.
  • A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 1500 block of S 27th Street.
  • A complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 2200 block of Avenue M.

Jan. 17

  • A complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 3500 block of Highway 365.
  • Officer arrested a subject for aggravated robbery that occurred in the 100 block of N Memorial.
  • Officer took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 1600 block of Highway 365.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur police officers lead cereal drive to restock Food Bank shelves; see how you can help

Crashed cars, flying sparks & wild ride lead to DWI arrest for Port Arthur man

Child on board: Erratic driving, slurred speech lead to arrest

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 11-17

Local

Port Arthur police officers lead cereal drive to restock Food Bank shelves; see how you can help

Local

Crashed cars, flying sparks & wild ride lead to DWI arrest for Port Arthur man

Beaumont

Child on board: Erratic driving, slurred speech lead to arrest

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 11-17

Local

PAISD celebrates school board with special recognition this month

Local

BRIEF: Port Arthur Teachers FCU meeting set

High School Sports

Bulldogs, Jackson on fire heading into rivalry game

Groves

Communication between PNG coach, Bulldog scorer goes silent during Madness

Local

5 COVID deaths in Port Arthur & Mid-County reported Thursday morning

Local

Library’s new design table, automated cutter open up imagination for Port Neches patrons

Beaumont

Authorities link wrong-way crash into deputy’s vehicle to intoxication assault

Local

D.A.’s Office: Nederland officer-involved fatal shooting investigation ruling important for community

Local

Nederland ISD dress code spotlighted for review

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 13-19

Local

DEADLINE LOOMS: Need-to-know facts for Jefferson County property tax payments

High School Sports

Lewis: Titans playing hard despite loss to No. 2-ranked BU; key is to continue fighting

Local

LSCPA announces President’s, Dean’s Lists for Fall 

Local

Lamar State College Port Arthur names honor grads

Local

180 LSCPA degree, certificate grads walk across virtual stage

Local

Local heath officials asking for orderly response to vaccine requests

Beaumont

Search on for missing pregnant woman not seen since November; police say her vehicle found “physically altered”

Local

Biden to pause border wall construction, issue protections for DACA recipients, roll back other Trump immigration policies

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Visually impaired student Emily Montijo tackles multi-media learning at Bob Hope

Local

2021 Volume 1: Greater Port Arthur The Magazine has arrived