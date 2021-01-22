PAISD celebrates school board with special recognition this month

The Port Arthur Independent School District is joining 1,024 school districts throughout Texas to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month, Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie announced this week.

“Our school board members are volunteers who shoulder critical responsibilities and often make difficult choices for our district, all without pay,” he said. “Their goal is always focused on the future success of the children in our district. Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”

Serving as a link between the community and classroom, school board members are elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for public schools.

The Port Arthur ISD board is responsible for an annual budget of $122,776,372 million, 7,938 students, 1,310 employees and 16 campuses.

Board members serving Port Arthur ISD are: Brandon Bartie, President; Robert Reid, Secretary; Trustees Debra Ambroise, Dianne Brown, Joseph Guillory II, Lloyd Marie Johnson and Kenneth Lofton Sr.

Porterie said it’s more important than ever before that communities support public education so that today’s students are prepared to be productive citizens and the leaders of tomorrow.

“Please take a moment and tell school board members ‘thanks for caring about our children and giving so much to our community,’” Porterie said.

“Let them know we support them and that their dedicated service is recognized and truly appreciated. The Board members will be recognized during a special presentation in the Jan. 26 Board meeting.”