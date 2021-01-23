expand
January 24, 2021

Sexual assaults, drugs charges lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments. Read the names & charges.

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Saturday, January 23, 2021

Drunken driving offenses and drug charges are among this week’s list of indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.

  • Stephanie Hayes, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for intoxication assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 1
    • Jykorian Jeavonte Hines, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Aug. 27.
    • Duy Thanh Hoang, 26, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Nov. 1.
    • Christian Christopher Idlebird, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for driving while intoxicated with child passenger for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.
    • Keithen Wesley Jones, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for sexual assault for an incident that occurred Oct. 30.
    • Bradley Robert Konnings, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 22.
    • Paul Jay Reed, also known as Paul Reed, 53, transient, was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Nov. 19.
    • Christopher James Burgess, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Sept. 10.
    • Keon Martinez Graves, 29, transient, was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Nov. 19.
    • Brent Allen Ivey, 48, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine for an incident that occurred Sept. 24.
    • Daniel Gene Johnson, also known as Daniel Gene Johnson II and Daniel Gene Johnson Jr., 49, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine for an incident that occurred March 26, 2018.
    • Devin Jenkins, also known as Jeremy Jenkins, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred Aug. 22.
    • Dylan Wayne Johnson, 27, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine for an incident that occurred April 23.
    • Raymond Joseph Kendzierski Jr., also known as Raymond Joseph Kendzierski, 34, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, heroin, for an incident that occurred July 5.
    • Telvin Deshawn Ladue, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred March 7.
    • Audrey Marie Lapeyrolerie, 38, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 13.
    • Paul A. Leblanc, also known as Paul Anthony Leblanc, 55, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred June 23.
  • Paul A. Leblanc, also known as Paul Anthony Leblanc, 55, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 23.
  • Grady Brian Leblanc III, also known as Grady Brian Leblanc, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 6.
    • Benjamin Paul Lebleu, 38, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 20.
  • David Maldonado, 25, of Port Arthur was indicted for * Paul A. Leblanc, also known as Paul Anthony Leblanc, 55, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 31.
  • Martina Dimas Maldonado, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 31.
    • Stasia Lynn Manning, also known as Stasia Manning, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 28.
    • Jamal Marks, also known as Jhmar Marks, and Jhmar Wayne Marks, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 4.
    • Robin Elizabeth Marze, 38, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 15.
    • Joshua Jessey Mays, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 4.
    • Taylor Nichole Myles, 22, of Houston was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb.29.
    • Montrell Dianan Milton, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred April 10.
    • Que Jay Montgomery, 23, of Port Lavaca, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 8.
    • Demarcus Relford, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Sept. 5.
    • Jennifer Michelle Spencer, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 14.
    • Paul Jay Reed, also known as Paul Reed, 53, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Dec. 15.An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

 

