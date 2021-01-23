expand
Ad Spot

January 24, 2021

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

KATHIE’S KORNER — Praying the Scriptures is great, helpful way to start your day

By PA News

Published 12:02 am Saturday, January 23, 2021

In one of my research papers on “Prayer” that I wrote for my Masters in Theology, I elaborated on the various kinds of prayer. It was an extraordinary

journey.

There are a lot of different kinds of prayer and times for the application that vary: intercession, devotion, corporate and healing, to name a few, and are all very powerful, needful and neglected nowadays.

“Praying the Scriptures” is one of my favorites.

My husband and I read certain ones aloud every morning, and it kicks off the day in a heartfelt, confident, meaningful way, much needed in this day and age with so many distractions and interruptions.

We are reminded in Psalm l to meditate on His Word day and night and that we are like trees planted by streams of water to bear fruit and NOT wither … this is a fun scripture for us elder folks — that we will not wither, but prosper!

We are also reminded in Psalm 5 as David cries out to God for help, in verses 11 & 12 to take refuge in Him (make Him your fort, hiding place) and be glad, sing with joy.

He spreads protection over us who love His Name, (that would be the precious Name of Jesus), and finally that He blesses us and surrounds us with favor as with a shield (a “star-trek” impenetrable, force-field, shield), for a great visual.

The Armor of God (Ephesians 6) includes the shield of faith, not a small piece of metal, but all around us, quenching fiery darts from above, below and our sides, that shield, a powerful, invisible force!

Proverbs 3 is so incredibly encouraging and filled with healing and glorious promises. By keeping His Words in our hearts it will prolong our lives many years and bring us peace and prosperity.

As we trust in our Lord and not our own understanding, He will make our paths straight, bring health to all our flesh and strength and nourishment to our bones.

I don’t know about you, but that’s the life my husband and I are motivated to continue all the days of our lives, reading and agreeing, early, everyday.

Reading many books, newspapers and editorials including social media and making decisions on other people’s opinions or beliefs is a bad shortcut and going around the Bible to modernize lives, (for lack of a better word), remember, the Scriptures are relative to yesterday, today and forever!

Once you begin to read and pray them, everyday, you’ll know and feel like something’s missing!

“Whoever gives thought to the Word will discover good,” Proverbs 16:20 (E.S.V.)

Let me know if you need prayer or a Bible. Kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

 

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Seahawks fall 75-72 in OT in home opener 

Close to 2,000 vaccine doses slated for Jefferson County Immunization Clinic this week

ON THE MENU — New Jersey pizza & pasta finds home with Port Arthur, Mid-County fans

Indictment: Axe thrown near mother during violent altercation

Local

Close to 2,000 vaccine doses slated for Jefferson County Immunization Clinic this week

Local

ON THE MENU — New Jersey pizza & pasta finds home with Port Arthur, Mid-County fans

Beaumont

Indictment: Axe thrown near mother during violent altercation

Beaumont

Man found with church belongings faces burglary charge

Local

PHOTOS — Bob Hope makes local education history 41 years ago

High School Sports

Memorial’s Jordon Thomas named to MaxPreps All-State team

Local

2.5-mile stretch of Texas 87 ready for major overhaul. See the details.

Local

Port Neches names interim fire chief; move follows former’s arrest for child porn

Beaumont

Sexual assaults, drugs charges lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments. Read the names & charges.

Local

Voters may get option to supercharge Port Arthur parks funding

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County students graduate from Lamar State with perfect 4.0 GPAs

Beaumont

SE Texas golf spot named top 50 in US

Local

Bulldogs top Port Neches during hardcourt Mid-County Madness

BREAKING NEWS

Man who escaped from Jefferson County Correctional Facility caught in Beaumont

Local

These are the need-to-know facts about Jefferson County’s COVID vaccine options

Local

PAPD: Woman steals Christmas presents from apartment resident’s front door

Local

Mega Millions® jackpot prize expands to $1 billion for tonight’s drawing

Local

Port Arthur police officers lead cereal drive to restock Food Bank shelves; see how you can help

Local

Crashed cars, flying sparks & wild ride lead to DWI arrest for Port Arthur man

Beaumont

Child on board: Erratic driving, slurred speech lead to arrest

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 11-17

Local

PAISD celebrates school board with special recognition this month

Local

BRIEF: Port Arthur Teachers FCU meeting set

High School Sports

Bulldogs, Jackson on fire heading into rivalry game