expand
Ad Spot

January 24, 2021

Andy Salihu, owner of Joe’s Italian Restaurant in Port Neches, is one of six brothers who own Italian eateries around the country. (Chris Moore/The News)

ON THE MENU — New Jersey pizza & pasta finds home with Port Arthur, Mid-County fans

By Chris Moore

Published 12:30 am Saturday, January 23, 2021

PORT NECHES — Andy Salihu started working with his brother, who owned a restaurant in the Fort Worth area, 30 years ago.

Approximately, 15 years ago, Salihu ventured to Southeast Texas and set up Joe’s Italian Restaurant, located off Highway 365 in Port Neches.

“We moved to this area in 2005,” Salihu said.

Before moving to North Texas, Salihu and his family lived in New Jersey, where “everything is good,” he said, adding, “it’s pretty much pizzas and pastas. It’s all good. The chicken is really good, too.”

Joe’s Italian Restaurant opened in Port Arthur in 2005 with a menu featuring 14 chicken dishes, five veal entrees, five seafood plates and a dozen pasta options. (Chris Moore/The News)

Locally, Joe’s Italian Restaurant has a drive-thru lane and window, which has made surviving the pandemic possible, Salihu said.

“It hasn’t been too bad,” he said. “With the drive-thru, I did pretty good in the shutdown. Some businesses are in pretty bad shape during the pandemic. We did pretty good.”

Joe’s Italian Restaurant offers dine-in and takeout (with the drive thru). The dining area has booths and tables, along with a secluded area for larger gatherings.

The menu features 14 chicken dishes, five veal entrees, five seafood plates and a dozen pasta options.

The eatery also has an assortment of pizzas, subs, soups and salads, along with garlic bread, stuffed mushrooms and mozzarella sticks to name just a few of the appetizers.

Salihu said one of his brothers still works in New Jersey and has had a pizza place there since 1980.

“We moved to Texas in 1982,” Salihu said. “The one in Fort Worth is like this one. It is a family owned business. We used to have a lot of restaurants, because we are six brothers and a cousin. We sold most of them. We shut a few down because they didn’t do any good. They were in small areas.”

Salihu said all of his brothers know how to cook and are competitive with each other.

He does not have a favorite dish to make, but said he just enjoys creating.

“I like to make anything,” he said. “I like to make pizzas and chicken dishes. I like to make sauces like Alfredo sauce, marinara sauce and lemon sauce. Sometimes, I’ll have a customer come in and say make me anything and surprise me.”

The dining area has booths and tables, along with a secluded area for larger gatherings. (Chris Moore/The News)

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Seahawks fall 75-72 in OT in home opener 

Close to 2,000 vaccine doses slated for Jefferson County Immunization Clinic this week

ON THE MENU — New Jersey pizza & pasta finds home with Port Arthur, Mid-County fans

Indictment: Axe thrown near mother during violent altercation

Local

Close to 2,000 vaccine doses slated for Jefferson County Immunization Clinic this week

Local

ON THE MENU — New Jersey pizza & pasta finds home with Port Arthur, Mid-County fans

Beaumont

Indictment: Axe thrown near mother during violent altercation

Beaumont

Man found with church belongings faces burglary charge

Local

PHOTOS — Bob Hope makes local education history 41 years ago

High School Sports

Memorial’s Jordon Thomas named to MaxPreps All-State team

Local

2.5-mile stretch of Texas 87 ready for major overhaul. See the details.

Local

Port Neches names interim fire chief; move follows former’s arrest for child porn

Beaumont

Sexual assaults, drugs charges lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments. Read the names & charges.

Local

Voters may get option to supercharge Port Arthur parks funding

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County students graduate from Lamar State with perfect 4.0 GPAs

Beaumont

SE Texas golf spot named top 50 in US

Local

Bulldogs top Port Neches during hardcourt Mid-County Madness

BREAKING NEWS

Man who escaped from Jefferson County Correctional Facility caught in Beaumont

Local

These are the need-to-know facts about Jefferson County’s COVID vaccine options

Local

PAPD: Woman steals Christmas presents from apartment resident’s front door

Local

Mega Millions® jackpot prize expands to $1 billion for tonight’s drawing

Local

Port Arthur police officers lead cereal drive to restock Food Bank shelves; see how you can help

Local

Crashed cars, flying sparks & wild ride lead to DWI arrest for Port Arthur man

Beaumont

Child on board: Erratic driving, slurred speech lead to arrest

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 11-17

Local

PAISD celebrates school board with special recognition this month

Local

BRIEF: Port Arthur Teachers FCU meeting set

High School Sports

Bulldogs, Jackson on fire heading into rivalry game