January 24, 2021

SE Texas golf spot named top 50 in US

By PA News

Published 12:09 am Saturday, January 23, 2021

BEAUMONT — Southeast Texas’ own 5 Under Golf Center was among those awarded Top 50 honors by the Golf Range Association of America in its yearly ranking for best U.S. practice ranges.

In order to receive recognition by the GRAA, golf facilities must offer not only a wide range of amenities but one that also shows a wide variety of available programming that benefits all levels of skill and promotes the growth of the game of golf.

5 Under Golf Center, 5945 College Street in Beaumont, was recognized as one of the Top 50 “Stand-Alone” Ranges in the country.

In addition, 5 Under Golf Center is the winner of the 2020 Golf Range Association of America Range Renovation Award.

“We are honored to be among a stellar list of top golf ranges in the United States,” said President Austin Williams. “We wanted to be thought of as one of the top facilities in the country and these awards say we are. We are so flattered they selected us. This is a major first step in the direction we want to be headed.”

The Golf Range Association of America, which has 12,000 members, provided notable validation for Williams recently with two significant awards. 5 Under was recognized as a GRAA top 50 range in the Stand Alone category (not tied into a golf course) and for Best Renovation.

5 Under Golf Center was the first facility in the United States to offer TopTracer Range and Top Golf Swing Suite technology together in one location.

This state-of-the-art facility offers 20 outdoor covered hitting bays powered by TopTracer Range technology and indoor TopGolf Swing Suites with the option to virtually play over 140 courses, and numerous other games.

In addition, 5 Under Golf Center sells everything a golfer would need and features a full-service dining + sports bar experience.

“At 5 Under Golf Center, the team is constantly seeking enhance the entire experience for customers here in Southeast Texas,” Williams said. “I am extremely proud of our staff who are committed to creating a great atmosphere from the hitting bays to the dining area.”

As a recipient of these prestigious awards, 5 Under Golf Center will have the opportunity to network with other GRAA award winners, PGA Professionals and industry professionals from the extended PGA Magazine and GRAA family.

