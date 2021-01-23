Seahawks fall 75-72 in OT in home opener 

Lamar State College Port Arthur served up an overtime thriller for its first basketball game of 2021 Saturday afternoon.

The win eluded the Seahawks, though, as Bossier Parish Community College held off LSCPA and won 75-72 after the extra five minutes at the Carl Parker Center.

Sophomore Ty Archibald, a 6-footer from The Woodlands, led the team with 20 points scored and teammates Kanntrell Burney and Joe Lucien added 17 and 14 points, respectively for the Seahawks.

Paul King, the Cavaliers’ only returning player from last year, led all scorers with 23 points, one of four BPCC players to reach double digits.

The Seahawks dropped to 1-1 for the season. They take the court again Wednesday night, Jan. 27, in a 7 p.m. game at Panola College in Carthage. Their next home game is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3 against Kilgore College.

Lamar State led 36-33 at the half but the Cavaliers, also 1-1, rallied to tie the game 63-63 at the end of regulation. The two teams were knotted 70-70 with 1:50 left in the extra period.

Archibald’s rebound of a missed BPCC 3-pointer followed but a 30-second shot clock violation left the score 70-all with 48.2 ticks remaining. The Seahawks’ Adrian Caldwell II and Kobi Johnson pestered the Cavs’ ball-handler, King, like crazy just across midcourt. At the last possible moment, King found teammate Avery Martinez, who hit a nifty catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from the corner for a 3-pointer with 16.2 seconds left.

After a 3-pointer miss by LSCPA and a desperation foul with 4.1 seconds left, 6-foot-8 Tutu Majok put the game away by hitting two free throws.

The Cavs from northwest Louisiana led by eight points early, 20-12, seven minutes into the game. The Seahawks countered with an 11-2 run led by Lucien’s slam dunk and the second of Burney’s three 3-pointers to take the lead, 23-22, with 6:31 left in the first.

After the Cavs’ Christian Caldwell hit a pair of free throws to put his team up 24-23, Kenyawn Bowie’s strong move to the bucket touched off another 11-2 Seahawks run that put them up eight points, 34-26, with 4 minutes left in the half.

Archibald hit back-to-back 3-balls and point guard Johnson added a trey of his own to make it three-in-a-row.

BPCC wasted little time tying the game at 36-36 to start the second half, with King hitting a 3-pointer. But the Seahawks did not trail in the second half until after they built they built their biggest second-half lead, 58-53, on a baseline jumper by Archibald with 4:02 remaining.

After a timeout, the Cavs dropped in back-to-back 3-pointers by King and Martinez to grab the lead at 59-58. The Seahawks pulled even at 61- and 63-all on a pair of buckets by Burney, the 5-11 sophomore from Dallas who scored 26 points to spark LSCPA to a 94-54 win of its season opener at Jacksonville Thursday.

But on Saturday, neither team could score in the final 1:04, so the extra period was needed.

Mahok, a sophomore from Cairo, Egypt, grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the taller Cavs to a 48-37 edge on the glass, while Lucien, a 6-7 freshman from Beaumont, pulled down 10 boards to notch the Seahawks’ first double-double of the year.

Adrian Caldwell II, a 6-5 freshman from Katy, grabbed seven rebounds for LSCPA and scored eight points. Lucien scored six points in a game that saw the Seahawks go cold on their shooting in the second half.

They made 45.5% of their shots in the first 20 minutes, but only hit 31.7% in the final 25 minutes for an overall 37.8% (28 for 74) night.

Bossier Parish CC (1-1) – 33-37-5 – 75

LSCPA Seahawks (1-1) – 36-34-2 – 72

Leading scorers – BPCC, Paul King 23, Fahmmi Mamo 16, Avery Martinez 13, Christian Caldwell 10; LSCPA, Ty Archibald 20, Kanntrell Burney 17, Joe Lucien 14, Adrian Caldwell II 8.

Leading rebounders – BPCC, Tutu Majok 14, Christian Caldwell 8, Fahmmi Mamo 7, Derick Hamilton 7; LSCPA, Lucien 10, Adrian Caldwell 7, Archibald 4, Bowie 4.