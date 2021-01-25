expand
Ad Spot

January 25, 2021

Charles Harvey Faulk

Charles Harvey Faulk

By PA News

Published 6:01 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

Charles Harvey Faulk, 75, of Orange, passed on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Port Arthur, and faithfully attended mass for many years. The midnight mass was particularly meaningful to him.

Charles was born on May 1, 1945 in Crowley, Louisiana to parents Una (Trahan) and John Dewey Faulk. He had lived in the Port Arthur area most of his life and he retired from Texaco/Huntsman in 2006 from the Shipping and Receiving department.

Charles was a jack-of-all-trades. He really enjoyed working with his hands, and was known for building things that were made to last. He was a hard worker and always happy to help family or friends with various projects.

He was a kind and gentle man, who especially had a soft spot for his three granddaughters. Charles was a proud Pawpaw, and attended everything he could to show his love and support for his granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Una Faulk.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Diane Faulk of Orange, his daughter, Aliceson Haynes and her husband, Dr. Larry Haynes of Orange, his granddaughters, Katelynn, Emily and Olivia.

He is also survived by his brother, Donald James Faulk and his wife, Anna of Port Arthur, his sister, Elgene Hoffpauir of  Ragley, LA and numerous nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM was held on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, in Groves, TX.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park near Bridge City.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear facemask or coverings and practice social distancing as mandated by State and County officials.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Charles Harvey Faulk

Charlie Reynolds

Final decision made for 2021 Nederland Heritage Festival

See which Nederland High students were selected Texas All-State musicians

BREAKING NEWS

Final decision made for 2021 Nederland Heritage Festival

Local

See which Nederland High students were selected Texas All-State musicians

Beaumont

See why LIT was named one of nation’s best for its OSHA program

Beaumont

Judge Branick: “very slow, plodding” vaccine process taking place; streamlining efforts beginning

Local

TxDOT announces I-10 closures for Monday night

Local

Brent Weaver talks plans to retire from Precinct 2 county commissioner’s role

Local

Gas price rise slowing down nationally. How does that impact Texas prices at the pump?

Beaumont

Jefferson County man sentenced to federal prison for violent carjacking

Local

Close to 2,000 vaccine doses slated for Jefferson County Immunization Clinic this week

Local

ON THE MENU — New Jersey pizza & pasta finds home with Port Arthur, Mid-County fans

Beaumont

Indictment: Axe thrown near mother during violent altercation

Beaumont

Man found with church belongings faces burglary charge

Local

PHOTOS — Bob Hope makes local education history 41 years ago

High School Sports

Memorial’s Jordon Thomas named to MaxPreps All-State team

Local

2.5-mile stretch of Texas 87 ready for major overhaul. See the details.

Local

Port Neches names interim fire chief; move follows former’s arrest for child porn

Beaumont

Sexual assaults, drugs charges lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments. Read the names & charges.

Local

Voters may get option to supercharge Port Arthur parks funding

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County students graduate from Lamar State with perfect 4.0 GPAs

Beaumont

SE Texas golf spot named top 50 in US

Local

Bulldogs top Port Neches during hardcourt Mid-County Madness

BREAKING NEWS

Man who escaped from Jefferson County Correctional Facility caught in Beaumont

Local

These are the need-to-know facts about Jefferson County’s COVID vaccine options

Local

PAPD: Woman steals Christmas presents from apartment resident’s front door