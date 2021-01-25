expand
Ad Spot

January 25, 2021

Jefferson County man sentenced to federal prison for violent carjacking

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Monday, January 25, 2021

BEAUMONT — A local man is facing more than 16 years in jail after pistol whipping a victim, stealing his truck and firing a gun at him, authorities said.

U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone sentenced Thaddiaus Joseph Thomas to 198 months in federal prison after the 34-year-old Beaumont man pleaded guilty to discharging a gun in furtherance of a carjacking.

The sentence was handed down on Friday, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Thomas had pleaded guilty Aug. 12.

“Everyone deserves to live in a safe community, free from the threat of violent crime,” Ganjei said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas, along with our federal and local law enforcement partners, will do whatever it takes to stem the tide of violent gun crime on our streets.”

According to information presented in court, Thomas and Tremaurice Arthur Randall traveled to Excellent Carwash, 5010 Haden Road in Beaumont, on Dec. 21, 2019, wearing masks. They approached a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup.

Thomas pointed a pistol at the man and Randall ordered him to “give it up” before the two pulled the victim out of his truck and threw him to the ground.

Thomas pistol whipped the man in the head and fired one shot toward his feet, Ganjei said.

Randall and Thomas then entered the truck and fled.

Thomas and Randall were indicted by a federal grand jury on March 4 and charged with conspiracy to commit carjacking, carjacking, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Randall, 24, of Beaumont, pleaded guilty Aug. 4 to brandishing a firearm during a carjacking and was sentenced Dec. 2 to 114 months in federal prison.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Beaumont Police Department investigated this case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney John B. Ross prosecuted.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Brent Weaver talks plans to retire from Precinct 2 county commissioner’s role

Gas price rise slowing down nationally. How does that impact Texas prices at the pump?

Jefferson County man sentenced to federal prison for violent carjacking

Seahawks fall 75-72 in OT in home opener 

Local

Brent Weaver talks plans to retire from Precinct 2 county commissioner’s role

Local

Gas price rise slowing down nationally. How does that impact Texas prices at the pump?

Beaumont

Jefferson County man sentenced to federal prison for violent carjacking

Local

Close to 2,000 vaccine doses slated for Jefferson County Immunization Clinic this week

Local

ON THE MENU — New Jersey pizza & pasta finds home with Port Arthur, Mid-County fans

Beaumont

Indictment: Axe thrown near mother during violent altercation

Beaumont

Man found with church belongings faces burglary charge

Local

PHOTOS — Bob Hope makes local education history 41 years ago

High School Sports

Memorial’s Jordon Thomas named to MaxPreps All-State team

Local

2.5-mile stretch of Texas 87 ready for major overhaul. See the details.

Local

Port Neches names interim fire chief; move follows former’s arrest for child porn

Beaumont

Sexual assaults, drugs charges lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments. Read the names & charges.

Local

Voters may get option to supercharge Port Arthur parks funding

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County students graduate from Lamar State with perfect 4.0 GPAs

Beaumont

SE Texas golf spot named top 50 in US

Local

Bulldogs top Port Neches during hardcourt Mid-County Madness

BREAKING NEWS

Man who escaped from Jefferson County Correctional Facility caught in Beaumont

Local

These are the need-to-know facts about Jefferson County’s COVID vaccine options

Local

PAPD: Woman steals Christmas presents from apartment resident’s front door

Local

Mega Millions® jackpot prize expands to $1 billion for tonight’s drawing

Local

Port Arthur police officers lead cereal drive to restock Food Bank shelves; see how you can help

Local

Crashed cars, flying sparks & wild ride lead to DWI arrest for Port Arthur man

Beaumont

Child on board: Erratic driving, slurred speech lead to arrest

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 11-17