January 25, 2021

See which Nederland High students were selected Texas All-State musicians

By PA News

Published 3:35 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

NEDERLAND — Nederland High School students have earned the prestigious honor of being named a Texas All-State Musician.

Despite the innumerable challenges encountered throughout this school year, 2021 All-Staters remained committed to their personal musical development.

The Nederland ISD announced on Monday that four students were chosen for this impressive honor through a competitive process that began last fall and included District, Region and Area levels.

Nederland High is in TMEA Region 10 and competes in TMEA Area F.

Local winners included:

  • Adeel Sumar playing the Bb Clarinet
  • Ethan Williamson playing the Trumpet
  • Charlie Gengo playing the Tenor Trombone
  • Slater Macon playing the Tuba

“These students should all be commended for patiently and persistently striving to improve their playing skills and musicianship,” Fine Arts Department Director Greg Rose. “Recorded auditions presented new challenges this year, and I am impressed with how they adjusted and performed.”

All students are under the direction of Rose, a member of the Texas Music Educators Association, a 19,000+ member organization headquartered in Austin.

TMEA sponsors the Texas All- State audition process to promote students’ dedication to their musical knowledge and skill and to encourage educators to support their students in this development.

All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive.

Because of the impacts of the pandemic, TMEA will not host a 2021 performance event.

More than 50,000 students from around the state initially entered the audition process, and 1,860 students have been selected for 2021.

