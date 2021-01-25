expand
January 25, 2021

TxDOT announces I-10 closures for Monday night

By PA News

Published 10:53 am Monday, January 25, 2021

The Texas Department of Transportation as announced some closures that will impact Interstate 10, starting Monday night (Jan. 25).

In Winnie, I-10 eastbound will be closed Monday night from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday in order for crews to set beams on the North Fork Taylors Bayou Bridge.

Traffic will be detoured to SH73.

Traffic can get back onto I-10 eastbound at FM365.

In Beaumont, the outside lane of I-10 westbound from Walden Road to Brooks Road will be closed starting Monday night, starting at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. Tuesday in order to make repairs.

