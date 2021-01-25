expand
January 25, 2021

Walter Washington Jr. & Rose Mary Washington

By PA News

Published 6:06 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

Mr. Walter Washington Jr. and Mrs. Rose Mary (Rose) Washington departed this life on December 29, 2020 and January 11, 2021, respectively.

Mr. Washington, 88, was born on April 6, 1932 in Bunkie, Louisiana. Mrs. Washington, 83, was born on March 1, 1937 in Morrows, Louisiana.

Walter and Rosemary were married on May 12, 1956, celebrating 64 years together in holy matrimony. They were faithful members of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Port Arthur, Texas under the leadership of their son, Pastor Kurt J. Washington.

They are preceded in death by both of their parents, siblings and one son Kenneth Wayne Washington.

They leave to carry on their legacy 11 children Alma Burke, Michael Thomas (Marilyn), Henry Thomas (Lois), Walter Washington III (Cynthia), Kurt Washington (Pamela), Greta Green (Alfred), Fredia Reynolds (Alex), John Fontenette (Melissa), Cheryl Swallow (Burke), and Russell Fontenette (Phyllis).

Walter has one living sister Josie Mae Matthews along with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Due to the pandemic a public walk through visitation will be held on January 29, 2021 from 6pm to 8pm at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd in Port Arthur, Texas. Masks are required.

A private Celebration of Life Service, honoring the life and legacy of Walter Jr. and Rose Mary Washington will be streamed live January 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. via Facebook and YouTube.

A foundation in their honor will be established to continue the work they began 64 years ago.

