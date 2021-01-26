expand
Ad Spot

January 26, 2021

Brother Leandres Broxton

Brother Leanders Broxton (Shorty)

By PA News

Published 5:16 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Brother Leanders Broxton (Shorty), 84 was born September 13, 1936 to the union of Harvey Broxton and JoAnna Cole Broxton, both of whom preceded him in death.

He departed this life early Tuesday morning of January 19, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Tx.

Leanders leaves to mourn his brothers Larry Broxton Sr. and Roosevelt Broxton; daughter, Mary Broxton; sisters-in-law, Jeanitha, Patricia and Judy Broxton; and a host of other relatives, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; eight brothers and two sisters.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Brother Leanders Broxton (Shorty)

UPDATED: Traffic lanes reopen on Rainbow Bridge following crash

Police: Handyman unhappy with pay attacks & significantly injures 74-year-old woman

Police: Truck stolen from Port Neches crashes in Port Arthur

Local

UPDATED: Traffic lanes reopen on Rainbow Bridge following crash

Local

Police: Handyman unhappy with pay attacks & significantly injures 74-year-old woman

Local

Police: Truck stolen from Port Neches crashes in Port Arthur

Business

Ron Fletcher looks back on hard-fought 2020 success for Chamber

Business

Ron Arceneaux sees “comeback year” for Port Arthur, Chamber in 2021

Check this Out

Boat trailer domestic dispute leads to shooting of Good Samaritan in Groves, cops say

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 18-24

High School Sports

Memorial hoops looking for spark as season closes

Entertainment

Final decision made for 2021 Nederland Heritage Festival

Education

See which Nederland High students were selected Texas All-State musicians

Beaumont

See why LIT was named one of nation’s best for its OSHA program

Beaumont

Judge Branick: “very slow, plodding” vaccine process taking place; streamlining efforts beginning

Local

TxDOT announces I-10 closures for Monday night

Lifestyle

Brent Weaver talks plans to retire from Precinct 2 county commissioner’s role

Local

Gas price rise slowing down nationally. How does that impact Texas prices at the pump?

Beaumont

Jefferson County man sentenced to federal prison for violent carjacking

Education

Close to 2,000 vaccine doses slated for Jefferson County Immunization Clinic this week

Entertainment

ON THE MENU — New Jersey pizza & pasta finds home with Port Arthur, Mid-County fans

Beaumont

Indictment: Axe thrown near mother during violent altercation

Beaumont

Man found with church belongings faces burglary charge

Check this Out

PHOTOS — Bob Hope makes local education history 41 years ago

High School Sports

Memorial’s Jordon Thomas named to MaxPreps All-State team

Business

2.5-mile stretch of Texas 87 ready for major overhaul. See the details.

Local

Port Neches names interim fire chief; move follows former’s arrest for child porn