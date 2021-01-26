Crash closes traffic lanes on Rainbow Bridge

At approximately 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on the Rainbow Bridge in Orange County.

Sgt. Stephanie Davis said initial reports indicate a Hyundai car was stopped in the main lane of traffic and struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck.

At the time of the crash, there was no one occupying the Hyundai.

There have been no reported injuries.

At this time, all traffic lanes on the Rainbow Bridge are closed to traffic.

There is no time estimation as to when the roadway will reopen.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate travel route and expect delays.