expand
Ad Spot

January 26, 2021

Jackknifed boat trailer squabble leads domestic dispute, shooting of Good Samaritan, authoritie say

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:18 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021

GROVES — A Groves man, reportedly angry that his common law wife jackknifed the boat trailer during a fishing trip, later got into a fight with Good Samaritans who gave her a ride home.

That fight led to him being shot Sunday night, police said.

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, Groves City Marshal Norman Reynolds Jr. said.

Police received a call of a shooting at approximately 7:55 p.m. Sunday and were dispatched to the 3100 block of Taft Avenue. While there they learned a 55-year-old male had been shot with a handgun.

Officers learned the man and his common law wife were fishing near the Rainbow Bridge marina and were involved in a disturbance. Reynolds said police were told the couple was arguing because the woman jackknifed the boat trailer while backing it down the boat ramp.

The male “did doughnuts” in the vehicle while in the parking lot before he left her at the marina.

Two men in their 60s witnessed the disturbance, Reynolds said, and the woman asked them for a ride home. The men were strangers and did not know the woman.

The men arrived to drop the woman off at her Taft Avenue home before her husband arrived, Reynolds said.

“While they were there dropping her off the victim drove up and an altercation ensues between him and one of the men who brought her home,” Reynolds said.

There was a physical fight, then the man ran into the house and got a shotgun and they both exchanged fire. The 55-year-old man was shot in the thigh and taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The shooter was not injured.

Reynolds said no arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Ron Fletcher looks back on hard-fought 2020 success for Chamber

Ron Arceneaux sees “comeback year” for Port Arthur, Chamber in 2021

Jackknifed boat trailer squabble leads domestic dispute, shooting of Good Samaritan, authoritie say

Police: Truck stolen from Port Neches crashes in Port Arthur

Local

Ron Fletcher looks back on hard-fought 2020 success for Chamber

Local

Ron Arceneaux sees “comeback year” for Port Arthur, Chamber in 2021

Groves

Jackknifed boat trailer squabble leads domestic dispute, shooting of Good Samaritan, authoritie say

Local

Police: Truck stolen from Port Neches crashes in Port Arthur

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 18-24

Local

Final decision made for 2021 Nederland Heritage Festival

Local

See which Nederland High students were selected Texas All-State musicians

Beaumont

See why LIT was named one of nation’s best for its OSHA program

Beaumont

Judge Branick: “very slow, plodding” vaccine process taking place; streamlining efforts beginning

Local

TxDOT announces I-10 closures for Monday night

Local

Brent Weaver talks plans to retire from Precinct 2 county commissioner’s role

Local

Gas price rise slowing down nationally. How does that impact Texas prices at the pump?

Beaumont

Jefferson County man sentenced to federal prison for violent carjacking

Local

Close to 2,000 vaccine doses slated for Jefferson County Immunization Clinic this week

Local

ON THE MENU — New Jersey pizza & pasta finds home with Port Arthur, Mid-County fans

Beaumont

Indictment: Axe thrown near mother during violent altercation

Beaumont

Man found with church belongings faces burglary charge

Local

PHOTOS — Bob Hope makes local education history 41 years ago

High School Sports

Memorial’s Jordon Thomas named to MaxPreps All-State team

Local

2.5-mile stretch of Texas 87 ready for major overhaul. See the details.

Local

Port Neches names interim fire chief; move follows former’s arrest for child porn

Beaumont

Sexual assaults, drugs charges lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments. Read the names & charges.

Local

Voters may get option to supercharge Port Arthur parks funding

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County students graduate from Lamar State with perfect 4.0 GPAs