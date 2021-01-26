expand
Ad Spot

January 26, 2021

Memorial High School girls basketball coach Kevin Henry (I.C. Murrell/The News)

Memorial hoops looking for spark as season closes

By Chris Moore

Published 12:09 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The Memorial girls basketball team has seen its share of ups and downs this season. Head coach Kevin Henry said his team has lacked consistency, but hopes that can turn around.

“We will look like we are turning that corner and have it just right, then the next day come out and not be able to score,” he said.

His team’s first district win of the season came in a 53-52 victory over Nederland in the District 21-5A opener on Dec. 15. The Titans came back from down 22 points to squeak out the late victory. The Titans followed up the win with a 64-43 loss to the No. 16-ranked Beaumont United Timberwolves.

Henry said the lack of consistency also stems from early foul trouble, which throws the chemistry off.

“Sometimes, we just can’t make baskets,” he said. “The girls have stuck in there and are trying to fight it out to the end. Hopefully, their fighting is going lead to some success and extend our season a little bit.”

Memorial’s last win came against the Port Neches-Groves Indians in a 59-35 decision Jan. 12. The following game, Memorial dropped a close 45-42 game to Nederland, before losing to Beaumont United and Barbers Hill.

The Titans’ final two games of the season will be played at home against Crosby (Feb. 2) and PNG (Feb. 5). In its last meeting with Crosby, Memorial lost 49-38 earlier this month.

The Titans still have a chance to make the playoffs, but will likely need to win their last two games to secure a spot.

Henry hopes his team can make the necessary corrections. Henry said his team is young and added how they finish this season could help propel them forward and gain confidence heading into the 2021-22 season.

“I just want them to compete for 32 minutes and try to handle adversity a little bit better than we have in the past,” he said. “I want to see them grow. We really do have a young team with a couple of seniors.”

The head coach said that while the younger players should play better for themselves, he also wants them to play for the veteran players.

“I want to see the youngsters grow and gain some more experience that will help them down the line,” he said. “I also want them to help the seniors finish on a good note.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Ron Fletcher looks back on hard-fought 2020 success for Chamber

Ron Arceneaux sees “comeback year” for Port Arthur, Chamber in 2021

Jackknifed boat trailer squabble leads domestic dispute, shooting of Good Samaritan, authoritie say

Police: Truck stolen from Port Neches crashes in Port Arthur

Local

Ron Fletcher looks back on hard-fought 2020 success for Chamber

Local

Ron Arceneaux sees “comeback year” for Port Arthur, Chamber in 2021

Groves

Jackknifed boat trailer squabble leads domestic dispute, shooting of Good Samaritan, authoritie say

Local

Police: Truck stolen from Port Neches crashes in Port Arthur

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 18-24

Local

Final decision made for 2021 Nederland Heritage Festival

Local

See which Nederland High students were selected Texas All-State musicians

Beaumont

See why LIT was named one of nation’s best for its OSHA program

Beaumont

Judge Branick: “very slow, plodding” vaccine process taking place; streamlining efforts beginning

Local

TxDOT announces I-10 closures for Monday night

Local

Brent Weaver talks plans to retire from Precinct 2 county commissioner’s role

Local

Gas price rise slowing down nationally. How does that impact Texas prices at the pump?

Beaumont

Jefferson County man sentenced to federal prison for violent carjacking

Local

Close to 2,000 vaccine doses slated for Jefferson County Immunization Clinic this week

Local

ON THE MENU — New Jersey pizza & pasta finds home with Port Arthur, Mid-County fans

Beaumont

Indictment: Axe thrown near mother during violent altercation

Beaumont

Man found with church belongings faces burglary charge

Local

PHOTOS — Bob Hope makes local education history 41 years ago

High School Sports

Memorial’s Jordon Thomas named to MaxPreps All-State team

Local

2.5-mile stretch of Texas 87 ready for major overhaul. See the details.

Local

Port Neches names interim fire chief; move follows former’s arrest for child porn

Beaumont

Sexual assaults, drugs charges lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments. Read the names & charges.

Local

Voters may get option to supercharge Port Arthur parks funding

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County students graduate from Lamar State with perfect 4.0 GPAs