Memorial hoops looking for spark as season closes

The Memorial girls basketball team has seen its share of ups and downs this season. Head coach Kevin Henry said his team has lacked consistency, but hopes that can turn around.

“We will look like we are turning that corner and have it just right, then the next day come out and not be able to score,” he said.

His team’s first district win of the season came in a 53-52 victory over Nederland in the District 21-5A opener on Dec. 15. The Titans came back from down 22 points to squeak out the late victory. The Titans followed up the win with a 64-43 loss to the No. 16-ranked Beaumont United Timberwolves.

Henry said the lack of consistency also stems from early foul trouble, which throws the chemistry off.

“Sometimes, we just can’t make baskets,” he said. “The girls have stuck in there and are trying to fight it out to the end. Hopefully, their fighting is going lead to some success and extend our season a little bit.”

Memorial’s last win came against the Port Neches-Groves Indians in a 59-35 decision Jan. 12. The following game, Memorial dropped a close 45-42 game to Nederland, before losing to Beaumont United and Barbers Hill.

The Titans’ final two games of the season will be played at home against Crosby (Feb. 2) and PNG (Feb. 5). In its last meeting with Crosby, Memorial lost 49-38 earlier this month.

The Titans still have a chance to make the playoffs, but will likely need to win their last two games to secure a spot.

Henry hopes his team can make the necessary corrections. Henry said his team is young and added how they finish this season could help propel them forward and gain confidence heading into the 2021-22 season.

“I just want them to compete for 32 minutes and try to handle adversity a little bit better than we have in the past,” he said. “I want to see them grow. We really do have a young team with a couple of seniors.”

The head coach said that while the younger players should play better for themselves, he also wants them to play for the veteran players.

“I want to see the youngsters grow and gain some more experience that will help them down the line,” he said. “I also want them to help the seniors finish on a good note.”