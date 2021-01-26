Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 18-24

Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24:

Cecil Roberts, 41, warrant other agency

Ashley Lowe, 37, Nederland warrants

Christopher Sanborn, 37, possession of a controlled substance

Jose Jimenez, 53, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

Stacia Morris, 39, possession of a controlled substance/ Nederland warrants

Ryan Noble, 30, walking on the wrong side of the road

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24:

Jan. 18

A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of Hilldale.

Jan. 19

A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 3300 block of Park.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.

Unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material was reported in the 600 block of Boston.

A dog bite was reported in the 3100 block of Lawrence.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 300 block of North 24 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue E.

Jan. 20

A report was made in the 700 block of South Twin City Highway.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of South 23 rd Street.

Street. Assault -family violence was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue C.

Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue D.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 600 block of North 24 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of North Third Street.

Jan. 21

Recovered stolen property was reported in the 2300 block of Allan Court.

Terroristic threat of family – family violence was reported in the 200 block of North 27 th Street.

Street. Harassment was reported in the 1300 block of Chicago.

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 400 block of South 14 th Street.

Street. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1500 block of Gary.

A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 2700 block of Avenue M.

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and Nederland warrants in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

Jan. 22

Found property was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

A theft was reported in the 1400 block of South 16 th Street.

Street. An abandoned or endangered child was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial Highway.

A person was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road in the 200 block of North 22nd Street.

Jan. 23

Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

Jan. 24