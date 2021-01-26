expand
Ad Spot

January 26, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 18-24

By PA News

Published 12:15 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24:

  • Cecil Roberts, 41, warrant other agency
  • Ashley Lowe, 37, Nederland warrants
  • Christopher Sanborn, 37, possession of a controlled substance
  • Jose Jimenez, 53, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • Stacia Morris, 39, possession of a controlled substance/ Nederland warrants
  • Ryan Noble, 30, walking on the wrong side of the road

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24:

Jan. 18

  • A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of Hilldale.

Jan. 19

  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 3300 block of Park.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
  • Unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material was reported in the 600 block of Boston.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 3100 block of Lawrence.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 300 block of North 24th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue E.

Jan. 20

  • A report was made in the 700 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of South 23rd Street.
  • Assault -family violence was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue C.
  • Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue D.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 600 block of North 24th Street.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of North Third Street.

Jan. 21

  • Recovered stolen property was reported in the 2300 block of Allan Court.
  • Terroristic threat of family – family violence was reported in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 1300 block of Chicago.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 400 block of South 14th Street.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1500 block of Gary.
  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 2700 block of Avenue M.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and Nederland warrants in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

Jan. 22

  • Found property was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A theft was reported in the 1400 block of South 16th Street.
  • An abandoned or endangered child was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial Highway.
  • A person was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road in the 200 block of North 22nd Street.

Jan. 23

  • Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

Jan. 24

  • Burglary of a habitation and assault offensive touch was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Ron Fletcher looks back on hard-fought 2020 success for Chamber

Ron Arceneaux sees “comeback year” for Port Arthur, Chamber in 2021

Jackknifed boat trailer squabble leads domestic dispute, shooting of Good Samaritan, authoritie say

Police: Truck stolen from Port Neches crashes in Port Arthur

Local

Ron Fletcher looks back on hard-fought 2020 success for Chamber

Local

Ron Arceneaux sees “comeback year” for Port Arthur, Chamber in 2021

Groves

Jackknifed boat trailer squabble leads domestic dispute, shooting of Good Samaritan, authoritie say

Local

Police: Truck stolen from Port Neches crashes in Port Arthur

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 18-24

Local

Final decision made for 2021 Nederland Heritage Festival

Local

See which Nederland High students were selected Texas All-State musicians

Beaumont

See why LIT was named one of nation’s best for its OSHA program

Beaumont

Judge Branick: “very slow, plodding” vaccine process taking place; streamlining efforts beginning

Local

TxDOT announces I-10 closures for Monday night

Local

Brent Weaver talks plans to retire from Precinct 2 county commissioner’s role

Local

Gas price rise slowing down nationally. How does that impact Texas prices at the pump?

Beaumont

Jefferson County man sentenced to federal prison for violent carjacking

Local

Close to 2,000 vaccine doses slated for Jefferson County Immunization Clinic this week

Local

ON THE MENU — New Jersey pizza & pasta finds home with Port Arthur, Mid-County fans

Beaumont

Indictment: Axe thrown near mother during violent altercation

Beaumont

Man found with church belongings faces burglary charge

Local

PHOTOS — Bob Hope makes local education history 41 years ago

High School Sports

Memorial’s Jordon Thomas named to MaxPreps All-State team

Local

2.5-mile stretch of Texas 87 ready for major overhaul. See the details.

Local

Port Neches names interim fire chief; move follows former’s arrest for child porn

Beaumont

Sexual assaults, drugs charges lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments. Read the names & charges.

Local

Voters may get option to supercharge Port Arthur parks funding

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County students graduate from Lamar State with perfect 4.0 GPAs