Area man sentenced to 18 years for intoxication manslaughter

BEAUMONT — Orlando Morris, 34, was sentenced Monday by Judge John B. Stevens to 18 years in a Texas prison following a plea in the Criminal District Court.

Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham said on July 4, 2018, the Beaumont Police Department was investigating a vehicular crash at the intersection of Avenue E and Franklin Street.

The defendant ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. Two children were seriously injured in the accident with one child losing a life.

Morris had been drinking and was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Blood tests showed his blood alcohol level was .132 grams of ethanol.

Stevens found the defendant guilty of the offense as charged and sentenced Morris to 18 years in the Texas Department of Corrections. The court made an affirmative finding of a deadly weapon, which would require Morris serve at least nine years before he becomes eligible for parole.

Prosecutor Jimmy Hamm thanked the Beaumont Police Department for how professionally they handled this matter.

Officers Troy Wagner, Darleen Wisby and Caesar Beattie did an outstanding job investigating and preparing for the multiple hearings set in this case, Wortham said, adding the whole department exemplified the type of professionalism “we demand from our public servants working such an emotional type of case on a holiday meant for celebrating our independence.”