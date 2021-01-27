expand
Ad Spot

January 27, 2021

The jazz band at Central Middle School, pictured, in Nederland was named tops in the state by the Texas Music Educators Association. (Candace Hemelt/The News)

See why Central Middle School’s jazz band was named best in Texas

By PA News

Published 12:17 am Wednesday, January 27, 2021

NEDERLAND — The Central Middle School Jazz Band is the top middle school jazz band in Texas, according to the Texas Music Educators Association.

All middle school jazz bands across the state submitted recordings of live performances. A panel of five judges listened to and ranked the bands.

The Central Middle School Jazz Band entered using recordings from live performances throughout the previous school year and was voted first out of all competing middle schools in Texas.

The top jazz band receives the prestigious honor of performing at the annual Texas Music Educators Association convention in February.

This performance is traditionally held at the Lila Cockrell Theatre inside of San Antonio’s Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s TMEA convention, along with all of the performances, will be held virtually.

The Central Middle School Jazz Band begins preparing for this virtual performance, and performance details will be released in the coming months.

Central Middle School Head Band Director Eric Rose said this is a huge honor for the district and band program.

“It is a testament to all of the hard work put forth by these talented students’ day in and day out.” Rose said. “I could not be happier for them and all that they have accomplished.”

The Central Middle School Jazz Band is under the direction of Jonathan Blake, who said he is honored to direct an incredible and driven group of students.

“I cannot wait to see what the rest of this year holds for the CMS Jazz Band,” Blake said. “I would like to thank the students for working so hard, the administrators and parents for their support, and Mr. Rose for his continued help and guidance.”

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Sign up for Thursday’s virtual PA Chamber banquet

Barbara Phillips recognized for dedication, loyalty to Port Arthur

Pat Avery looks back at year of learning, looks forward to more growth

BRIGHT FUTURES — Port Arthur sophomore Gabrielle Roy ready to be her own boss

Local

Sign up for Thursday’s virtual PA Chamber banquet

Local

Barbara Phillips recognized for dedication, loyalty to Port Arthur

Local

Pat Avery looks back at year of learning, looks forward to more growth

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Port Arthur sophomore Gabrielle Roy ready to be her own boss

Local

See why Central Middle School’s jazz band was named best in Texas

Beaumont

Area man sentenced to 18 years for intoxication manslaughter

High School Sports

Goal-den — Record-breaking scorer Jason Lovejoy leading PNG’s unbeaten season

Beaumont

Crash on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County leads to closed lanes

Local

UPDATED: Traffic lanes reopen on Rainbow Bridge following crash

Local

Police: Handyman unhappy with pay attacks & significantly injures 74-year-old woman

Local

Police: Truck stolen from Port Neches crashes in Port Arthur

Business

Ron Fletcher looks back on hard-fought 2020 success for Chamber

Business

Ron Arceneaux sees “comeback year” for Port Arthur, Chamber in 2021

Check this Out

Boat trailer domestic dispute leads to shooting of Good Samaritan in Groves, cops say

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 18-24

High School Sports

Memorial hoops looking for spark as season closes

Entertainment

Final decision made for 2021 Nederland Heritage Festival

Education

See which Nederland High students were selected Texas All-State musicians

Beaumont

See why LIT was named one of nation’s best for its OSHA program

Beaumont

Judge Branick: “very slow, plodding” vaccine process taking place; streamlining efforts beginning

Local

TxDOT announces I-10 closures for Monday night

Lifestyle

Brent Weaver talks plans to retire from Precinct 2 county commissioner’s role

Local

Gas price rise slowing down nationally. How does that impact Texas prices at the pump?

Beaumont

Jefferson County man sentenced to federal prison for violent carjacking