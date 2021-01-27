expand
Ad Spot

January 27, 2021

LETTER TO EDITOR —PA Greater Minority Chamber encourages citizens to “BUY PORT ARTHUR”

By PA News

Published 12:02 am Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Dear editor,

It is critical that we buy goods and services in Port Arthur to see money circulate throughout our community.

The ½ cent sales taxes from purchases go toward the development/redevelopment of our community.

Our Chamber will focus on entrepreneurial development, minority contracting, employment opportunities associated with tax abatements and In-Lieu of Contracts Agreement and other economic development issues in our communities that have a direct impact on the quality of life for citizens.

We look forward to working with the newly elected City Council members to embrace their vision for Port Arthur.

Thank those that has volunteered to be involved on our committees and excited about efforts to move the City of Port Arthur and Jefferson County forward.

  • Igalious “Ike” Mills, executive director,

Port Arthur Greater Minority Chamber of Commerce

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Sign up for Thursday’s virtual PA Chamber banquet

Barbara Phillips recognized for dedication, loyalty to Port Arthur

Pat Avery looks back at year of learning, looks forward to more growth

BRIGHT FUTURES — Port Arthur sophomore Gabrielle Roy ready to be her own boss

Local

Sign up for Thursday’s virtual PA Chamber banquet

Local

Barbara Phillips recognized for dedication, loyalty to Port Arthur

Local

Pat Avery looks back at year of learning, looks forward to more growth

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Port Arthur sophomore Gabrielle Roy ready to be her own boss

Local

See why Central Middle School’s jazz band was named best in Texas

Beaumont

Area man sentenced to 18 years for intoxication manslaughter

High School Sports

Goal-den — Record-breaking scorer Jason Lovejoy leading PNG’s unbeaten season

Beaumont

Crash on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County leads to closed lanes

Local

UPDATED: Traffic lanes reopen on Rainbow Bridge following crash

Local

Police: Handyman unhappy with pay attacks & significantly injures 74-year-old woman

Local

Police: Truck stolen from Port Neches crashes in Port Arthur

Business

Ron Fletcher looks back on hard-fought 2020 success for Chamber

Business

Ron Arceneaux sees “comeback year” for Port Arthur, Chamber in 2021

Check this Out

Boat trailer domestic dispute leads to shooting of Good Samaritan in Groves, cops say

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 18-24

High School Sports

Memorial hoops looking for spark as season closes

Entertainment

Final decision made for 2021 Nederland Heritage Festival

Education

See which Nederland High students were selected Texas All-State musicians

Beaumont

See why LIT was named one of nation’s best for its OSHA program

Beaumont

Judge Branick: “very slow, plodding” vaccine process taking place; streamlining efforts beginning

Local

TxDOT announces I-10 closures for Monday night

Lifestyle

Brent Weaver talks plans to retire from Precinct 2 county commissioner’s role

Local

Gas price rise slowing down nationally. How does that impact Texas prices at the pump?

Beaumont

Jefferson County man sentenced to federal prison for violent carjacking