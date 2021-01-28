David R. Williams, 97, of Nederland, Texas passed away January 26, 2021.

He was born in Mexia, Texas to Edmond V. Williams, Sr. and Lorene N. Williams.

David retired from Texaco and was in the U. S. Navy serving during WWII. He was a member of St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church in Port Arthur.

David’s hobbies was working with wood and reading. He was the past Post Commander of VFW 797.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Joyce Wortham and Rose Sherrill; his youngest son Russell E. Williams; his granddaughter Sarah E. Williams; and his daughter-in-law Nelwyn L. Williams.

Those left to remember David’s memory are his older brother Edmond V. Williams, Jr; his children, Dan and Diana Williams of Corsicana, Kathleen and Mike Garrison of Nederland, Patricia Williams of Port Arthur, Edmond Williams of Waxahachie, and Steve and Donna Williams of Bridge City; also his grandchildren, Ariana Karst, Michael Williams, Kyle Williams, Janna Vandermeer, Kevin Huebel, Kelli Morris, Casey Huebel, Cody Huebel, Matthew Williams, Jeremy Williams, and Laura Williams; and many great-grandchildren.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland with a Memorial Service being held at 1:00 p.m.

Due to Coronavirus-19 we request that friends and relatives practice social distancing while attending David’s visitation. All guests are required to wear a face mask before entering Melancon’s Funeral Home.