expand
Ad Spot

January 29, 2021

Helena Park Elementary students play with their handmade monsters from Santa in December 2019 in the cafeteria. Select kindergarteners partnered with Nederland High School art students to bring their own hand drawn characters to life for a Christmas surprise. (Cassandra Jenkins/The News)

Nederland ISD, all 4 elementary schools recognized for student academic achievement

By PA News

Published 12:22 am Thursday, January 28, 2021

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Independent School District has been recognized as a 2019-20 Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll District for high achievement in student success.

The program, sponsored by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence, is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and districts that are improving student outcomes.

Nederland ISD along with only six other Texas ISDs has been recognized, along with all four elementary campuses.

Helena Park Elementary, Highland Park Elementary, Hillcrest Elementary and Langham Elementary join close to 3,500 public schools in the nation to be recognized with this honor.

The 2019 -2020 Honor Roll utilizes public school student achievement data to identify districts that get students to grade-level achievement and beyond.

Schools that receive the Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll distinction have demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time and a reduction in

achievement gaps among student populations.

Superintendent Dr. Stuart Kieschnick said the recognition is a testament to the sustained focus on academic results and commitment from schools and parents.

“I hope our community can join me in congratulating our District and specifically Helena Park, Highland Park, Hillcrest and Langham Elementary campuses,” he said.

NISD principals were extremely proud of the honor.

“It is an honor that reflects the dedication provided through our teachers’ strong daily instruction to create a significant impact on our students’ academic growth and performance,” Helena Park Principal Charlotte Junot said.

Sissy Yeaman, principal at Highland Park, said the school is committed to providing the best quality education, and the honor identifies the commitment and hard work of staff, students and parents.

“Our students’ success is our No. 1 goal, and this award ratifies our efforts,” she said. “We will continue working hard to maintain a safe and effective learning environment while making certain that all students have the skills needed to ensure success at school and beyond.”

Hillcrest Principal Dr. Kevin Morrison said the teachers, staff, students and parents work hard every day to ensure the success of students, adding the recognition shows the hard work is paying off.

Langham Elementary Principal Toby Latiolais said the Honor Roll recognition is validation that the team’s efforts have been fruitful.

“Our campus continues to look for ways to further support our students and ensure that we reach their full potential,” he said.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Nederland plans opening of upgraded swimming pool this summer

Man, 18, indicted for multiple charges of child porn & linked to bestiality video

Woman indicted after leaving 3 children — 1 an infant — in car while shopping

Regional Visitors Center reopens, directing visitors to Port Arthur & surrounding region

Local

Nederland plans opening of upgraded swimming pool this summer

Beaumont

Man, 18, indicted for multiple charges of child porn & linked to bestiality video

Beaumont

Woman indicted after leaving 3 children — 1 an infant — in car while shopping

Local

Regional Visitors Center reopens, directing visitors to Port Arthur & surrounding region

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 20-26

High School Sports

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — Nederland in the mix as season closes

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Battling COVID at home was very difficult

Education

Nederland ISD, all 4 elementary schools recognized for student academic achievement

Groves

Man shot in Groves said he was the peacemaker, 2 others assaulted his girlfriend

Local

Darrell Bush, Brent Weaver talk transition in Precinct 2 leadership

Local

Election filing gets started in Port Arthur, Sabine Pass & Nederland

Beaumont

2 arrested, linked to rash of armed convenience store robberies locally and beyond

Local

Police: Port Neches man busted for recording woman using mall bathroom

Check this Out

PAPD: Help ID man who stole car wearing “mom’s pink house slippers”

Beaumont

Police investigating after bicyclist killed in vehicle collision

Business

Sign up for Thursday’s virtual PA Chamber banquet

Lifestyle

Barbara Phillips recognized for dedication, loyalty to Port Arthur

Business

Pat Avery looks back at year of learning, looks forward to more growth

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Port Arthur sophomore Gabrielle Roy ready to be her own boss

Education

See why Central Middle School’s jazz band was named best in Texas

Beaumont

Area man sentenced to 18 years for intoxication manslaughter

Check this Out

Goal-den — Record-breaking scorer Jason Lovejoy leading PNG’s unbeaten season

Beaumont

Crash on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County leads to closed lanes

Local

UPDATED: Traffic lanes reopen on Rainbow Bridge following crash