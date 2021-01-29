5 COVID deaths reported Friday for PA, Mid-County include Port Arthur reaching 60 pandemic fatalities

The City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting five COVID-19 related deaths in residents from Port Arthur, Groves and Port Neches.

Three deaths in Port Arthur residents include one Hispanic male between 85-90, one Hispanic female between 50-55 and one White male between 75-80.

Both individuals from Groves and Port Neches were White males between 85 and 90 years old.

It has been determined that all individuals had underlying health conditions, officials said.

The Health Department has reported 60 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur, 13 for Groves and 11 for Port Neches since the beginning of this pandemic.