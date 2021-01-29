expand
January 29, 2021

Nederland’s Joseph Gipson (21) looks for driving room during the Bulldogs’ 51-29 loss to Beaumont United at the Dog Dome on Friday. (Chris Moore/The News)

Beaumont United tops Nederland despite lowest point total of the year

By Chris Moore

Published 9:55 pm Friday, January 29, 2021
NEDERLAND — The Beaumont United Timberwolves completed the season sweep of the Nederland Bulldogs with a 51-29 win at the Dog Dome Friday night.

Beaumont United’s Terrance Arceneaux goes for a layup during the Timberwolves’ 51-29 win over Nederland at the Dog Dome on Friday. (Chris Moore/The News)

While the Bulldogs (18-3, 5-3 in District 21-5A) were able to hold the Timberwolves (21-0) to their lowest score of the season, Nederland was not able to capitalize on offense, scoring its fewest points of the season, as well.
“You have to have people that can score the ball,” Nederland head coach Brian English said after the game. “We didn’t turn the ball over as much this time, but we have to have someone with some confidence that can score the ball.”
Tyler Jackson led the Bulldogs with 14 points with six coming in the first quarter.
United’s Terrance Arceneaux led the Timberwolves with 17 points.
Next up, the Bulldogs will travel to Mont Belvieu to take on Barbers Hill Tuesday.
The Eagles are the only other team Nederland has lost to this year.

