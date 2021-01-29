Beverly Rae Shearin went to paradise on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, after her long battle with Dementia and is now in the loving arms of Jesus.

She was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Beverly was born on November 15, 1938 in Orange, Texas and began her married life to John Bedford Shearin in San Francisco, California and shortly after that moved to Richardson, Texas where they raised their children.

She was a loving mother to Kimberly Rae, Diana Kay, and Michael Bedford. She is survived by her children Kim Curtis and husband Steve, Michael Shearin and wife Robyn, and seven grandchildren; Brittany, Cortney, Morgan, John, Madison, Brandon, Brooke and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Shearin, her daughter Diana Kay Retzos and parents, Leonard and Mattie Lou Kinard.

Beverly began her professional career later in life by honorably graduating from the University of Texas at Dallas in 1979 and successfully passing her CPA in 1984.

She started her accounting career at Fina Oil and Chemical as an entry level accountant in 1980 and worked her way up to a top CPA for Fina.

She retired in June 2000 as the Joint Venture Accounting Manager with a celebration of friends and family who gathered from all over the world.

Beverly loved singing in her church choir at Parkway Hills Baptist Church, traveling around the world to visit family, loving on her grandkids, talking on the phone with friends, taking cruises, gardening and especially enjoying her little dog Max who kept her company for so many years.

She was very proud as he never talked back! Beverly loved life, Jesus, her family, and having fun – she was always game for anything encouraging her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to make the most of life. IF YOU WANT IT, GET IT!

Her love of Jesus and unconditional love that she had for her family and friends will continue to have a positive effect in this world from generation to generation. Thank you God for Mom/Granny/Beverly!

Services – Friday, February 5th 1:30pm

Restland Dallas – Wildwood Chapel

www.restlandfuneralhome.com