expand
Ad Spot

January 29, 2021

Carl Parker in his office. He carved the fish in the background. (Ken Stickney/The News)

CARL PARKER —Why I Love Port Arthur

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Friday, January 29, 2021

I was born in Port Arthur in the 100 block of Fifteenth Street. It was a wonderful place to grow up.

Our schools were among the best in the United States: the first school district to have a 12th grade. Job opportunities abounded and investment opportunities were plentiful.

With all that Port Arthur has, we can be that way again. We should all look forward, appreciating all of our assets. Our education system is steadily improving.

Unlike most cities our size, we can boast of having a higher education institution within our city limits, which gives us the ability to train and prepare people for any type job in the economy.

Port Arthur has a bounty of good locations for industry, plenty of water, skilled workers, highways, pipelines. We have a modern airport and a port on the ship channel that provides us with more than ample means of transportation, in and out of our city.

It gives us adequate access to the entire world.

Our large industry base growing from the oil industry gives unlimited opportunities for small industry expansion. Our tax funded economic development corporation is ready with seed money to help.

With other investments and prime locations in our business park.

Our newly elected president is emphasizing national unity as a key to our nation’s success. The same can be true if adopted in our city, particularly with our newly elected city council.

Port Arthur is more diverse than most cities; we have worship centers throughout our city for Christians, Muslims, Buddhists and others. We are racially diverse; we have citizens from almost every continent in the world and are able to celebrate the ethnicity of each locally.

Our ethnic diversity is reflected in the variety of great restaurants.

The location of our city gives us easy access to beaches, a lake for sailing and fishing, a large state park for hunting, bird watching or scenic tours.

We should count our blessings. Through vision and unity these assets can bring us great prosperity and make our city a more attractive place to live.

 

Carl Parker is a former Texas state representative and state senator from Port Arthur.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Nederland plans opening of upgraded swimming pool this summer

Man, 18, indicted for multiple charges of child porn & linked to bestiality video

Woman indicted after leaving 3 children — 1 an infant — in car while shopping

Regional Visitors Center reopens, directing visitors to Port Arthur & surrounding region

Local

Nederland plans opening of upgraded swimming pool this summer

Beaumont

Man, 18, indicted for multiple charges of child porn & linked to bestiality video

Beaumont

Woman indicted after leaving 3 children — 1 an infant — in car while shopping

Local

Regional Visitors Center reopens, directing visitors to Port Arthur & surrounding region

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 20-26

High School Sports

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — Nederland in the mix as season closes

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Battling COVID at home was very difficult

Education

Nederland ISD, all 4 elementary schools recognized for student academic achievement

Groves

Man shot in Groves said he was the peacemaker, 2 others assaulted his girlfriend

Local

Darrell Bush, Brent Weaver talk transition in Precinct 2 leadership

Local

Election filing gets started in Port Arthur, Sabine Pass & Nederland

Beaumont

2 arrested, linked to rash of armed convenience store robberies locally and beyond

Local

Police: Port Neches man busted for recording woman using mall bathroom

Check this Out

PAPD: Help ID man who stole car wearing “mom’s pink house slippers”

Beaumont

Police investigating after bicyclist killed in vehicle collision

Business

Sign up for Thursday’s virtual PA Chamber banquet

Lifestyle

Barbara Phillips recognized for dedication, loyalty to Port Arthur

Business

Pat Avery looks back at year of learning, looks forward to more growth

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Port Arthur sophomore Gabrielle Roy ready to be her own boss

Education

See why Central Middle School’s jazz band was named best in Texas

Beaumont

Area man sentenced to 18 years for intoxication manslaughter

Check this Out

Goal-den — Record-breaking scorer Jason Lovejoy leading PNG’s unbeaten season

Beaumont

Crash on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County leads to closed lanes

Local

UPDATED: Traffic lanes reopen on Rainbow Bridge following crash