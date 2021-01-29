expand
Ad Spot

January 29, 2021

Curtis Landry

Curtis Landry

By PA News

Published 3:41 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

Curtis Landry, 91, of Groves, Texas passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

He was born in Youngsville, Louisiana on September 14, 1929 to Dewey Landry and Sidonie Hulin Landry.

Curtis lived in Groves for 65 years and was a member of St. Peters/Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

He retired from Chevron as an Instrumentation Supervisor after 35 years of service.

Curtis enjoyed flowers, fishing, trips with his family and casinos, but most of all he loved spending time with his granddaughters and family gatherings.

A visitation for family and friends will be Sunday evening, January 31, 2021 at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary service recited by Knights of Columbus #3491  to begin at 6:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 1, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Groves with Reverend D. Stephen McCrate officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Lloyd Landry and Rodney Landry, sisters, Mazel Locke, Anabelle Campbell and Elizabelle Menard.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rousella Landry of Groves, daughter, Donna Humphrey and husband Ray of Port Neches, granddaughters, Abbey Humphrey and Delaney Humphrey, Godsons, Raymond Campbell, Shawn Landry, Ronald Landry and T.K. Hulin and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Beaumont United tops Nederland despite lowest point total of the year

Wanda Lucille Stiefel

Linda Gail Sweet Thomas

James Donald Lynch Sr.

High School Sports

Beaumont United tops Nederland despite lowest point total of the year

Local

5 COVID deaths reported Friday for PA, Mid-County include Port Arthur reaching 60 pandemic fatalities

Entertainment

Nederland leaders talk pool plans, upgrades for this summer

Beaumont

Man, 18, indicted for multiple charges of child porn & linked to bestiality video

Beaumont

Woman indicted after leaving 3 children — 1 an infant — in car while shopping

Lifestyle

Regional Visitors Center reopens, officials share what’s bring visitors to Port Arthur & surrounding region

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 20-26

High School Sports

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — Nederland in the mix as season closes

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Battling COVID at home was very difficult

Education

Nederland ISD, all 4 elementary schools recognized for student academic achievement

Groves

Man shot in Groves said he was the peacemaker, 2 others assaulted his girlfriend

Check this Out

Darrell Bush, Brent Weaver talk transition in Precinct 2 leadership

Local

Election filing gets started in Port Arthur, Sabine Pass & Nederland

Beaumont

2 arrested, linked to rash of armed convenience store robberies locally and beyond

Local

Police: Port Neches man busted for recording woman using mall bathroom

Check this Out

PAPD: Help ID man who stole car wearing “mom’s pink house slippers”

Beaumont

Police investigating after bicyclist killed in vehicle collision

Business

Sign up for Thursday’s virtual PA Chamber banquet

Lifestyle

Barbara Phillips recognized for dedication, loyalty to Port Arthur

Business

Pat Avery looks back at year of learning, looks forward to more growth

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Port Arthur sophomore Gabrielle Roy ready to be her own boss

Education

See why Central Middle School’s jazz band was named best in Texas

Beaumont

Area man sentenced to 18 years for intoxication manslaughter

Check this Out

Goal-den — Record-breaking scorer Jason Lovejoy leading PNG’s unbeaten season