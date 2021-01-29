GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — Nederland in the mix as season closes

The Nederland Bulldogs are in the thick of the playoff hunt, sitting at the fourth spot in District 21-5A.

Nederland plays the No. 16-ranked Beaumont United in Beaumont Friday.

“The one thing that makes them a really good basketball team has to do with expectations,” Nederland head coach Jody Walker said of the undefeated Timberwolves. “Their coaches do a great job of really motivating the girls and getting them to play to their ability.”

Nederland (6-9, 3-5) is coming off a 46-26 loss to Crosby Jan. 19. A player for the Bulldogs tested positive for COVID-19, which forced the rest of the team to quarantine until Wednesday, Walker said.

No other players tested positive and the game against Port Neches-Groves, which was supposed to be played last week, will be made up on Monday.

PNG, which started the season 7-1 is currently 8-11 and has yet to win a district game, losing its most recent contest 58-28 to BU on Tuesday. The Indians will play Barbers Hill tonight in Mont Belvieu.

The Memorial girls (3-12, 3-7) are coming off a 41-38 loss to Galena Park Monday. Memorial tips off against Crosby at home Tuesday.

Walker said he is looking for his team to get in a rhythm over the last three games.

“You really miss the tournaments,” Walker said. “If you play in the tournaments, that is potentially 9-12 games right there that you miss out on. It is hard to schedule those games and make those up. We have a lot of girls in extra-curricular activities. This year has been really, really difficult to get everybody there.”

All tipoffs are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

Remaining schedule

FRIDAY

PNG at Barbers Hill, 7 p.m.

Nederland at Beaumont United, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Galena Park at PNG, 7 p.m.

Barbers Hill at Nederland, 7 p.m.

FEB. 5

PNG at Memorial, 7 p.m.

Nederland at Galena Park, 7 p.m.