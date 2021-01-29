expand
Ad Spot

January 29, 2021

Coach Jody Walker leads the Nederland Bulldogs through drils during practice Thursday at Nederland High School. (Brad Robichaux/The News)

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — Nederland in the mix as season closes

By Chris Moore

Published 12:07 am Friday, January 29, 2021

The Nederland Bulldogs are in the thick of the playoff hunt, sitting at the fourth spot in District 21-5A.

Nederland plays the No. 16-ranked Beaumont United in Beaumont Friday.

“The one thing that makes them a really good basketball team has to do with expectations,” Nederland head coach Jody Walker said of the undefeated Timberwolves. “Their coaches do a great job of really motivating the girls and getting them to play to their ability.”

Nederland (6-9, 3-5) is coming off a 46-26 loss to Crosby Jan. 19. A player for the Bulldogs tested positive for COVID-19, which forced the rest of the team to quarantine until Wednesday, Walker said.

No other players tested positive and the game against Port Neches-Groves, which was supposed to be played last week, will be made up on Monday.

PNG, which started the season 7-1 is currently 8-11 and has yet to win a district game, losing its most recent contest 58-28 to BU on Tuesday. The Indians will play Barbers Hill tonight in Mont Belvieu.

The Memorial girls (3-12, 3-7) are coming off a 41-38 loss to Galena Park Monday. Memorial tips off against Crosby at home Tuesday.

Walker said he is looking for his team to get in a rhythm over the last three games.

“You really miss the tournaments,” Walker said. “If you play in the tournaments, that is potentially 9-12 games right there that you miss out on. It is hard to schedule those games and make those up. We have a lot of girls in extra-curricular activities. This year has been really, really difficult to get everybody there.”

All tipoffs are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

 

Remaining schedule

FRIDAY

PNG at Barbers Hill, 7 p.m.

Nederland at Beaumont United, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Galena Park at PNG, 7 p.m.

Barbers Hill at Nederland, 7 p.m.

FEB. 5

PNG at Memorial, 7 p.m.

Nederland at Galena Park, 7 p.m.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Nederland plans opening of upgraded swimming pool this summer

Man, 18, indicted for multiple charges of child porn & linked to bestiality video

Woman indicted after leaving 3 children — 1 an infant — in car while shopping

Regional Visitors Center reopens, directing visitors to Port Arthur & surrounding region

Local

Nederland plans opening of upgraded swimming pool this summer

Beaumont

Man, 18, indicted for multiple charges of child porn & linked to bestiality video

Beaumont

Woman indicted after leaving 3 children — 1 an infant — in car while shopping

Local

Regional Visitors Center reopens, directing visitors to Port Arthur & surrounding region

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 20-26

High School Sports

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — Nederland in the mix as season closes

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Battling COVID at home was very difficult

Education

Nederland ISD, all 4 elementary schools recognized for student academic achievement

Groves

Man shot in Groves said he was the peacemaker, 2 others assaulted his girlfriend

Local

Darrell Bush, Brent Weaver talk transition in Precinct 2 leadership

Local

Election filing gets started in Port Arthur, Sabine Pass & Nederland

Beaumont

2 arrested, linked to rash of armed convenience store robberies locally and beyond

Local

Police: Port Neches man busted for recording woman using mall bathroom

Check this Out

PAPD: Help ID man who stole car wearing “mom’s pink house slippers”

Beaumont

Police investigating after bicyclist killed in vehicle collision

Business

Sign up for Thursday’s virtual PA Chamber banquet

Lifestyle

Barbara Phillips recognized for dedication, loyalty to Port Arthur

Business

Pat Avery looks back at year of learning, looks forward to more growth

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Port Arthur sophomore Gabrielle Roy ready to be her own boss

Education

See why Central Middle School’s jazz band was named best in Texas

Beaumont

Area man sentenced to 18 years for intoxication manslaughter

Check this Out

Goal-den — Record-breaking scorer Jason Lovejoy leading PNG’s unbeaten season

Beaumont

Crash on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County leads to closed lanes

Local

UPDATED: Traffic lanes reopen on Rainbow Bridge following crash