expand
Ad Spot

January 29, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 20-26

By PA News

Published 12:16 am Friday, January 29, 2021

The Groves Police Department responded to the following calls from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26:

Jan. 20

  • Deontae Bailey, 26, was arrested for warrants in the 1700 block of Main.
  • Jose White, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and failure to signal with turn indicator in the 6300 block of Warren.
  • Gonzalo Oseguera, 45, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Franklin.
  • Johnathan Pelissier, 26, was arrested for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5200 block of Twin City.
  • An assault was reported in the 7600 block of Cleveland.

Jan. 21

  • Cornell , 50, was arrested for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and warrants in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Jacorey Williams, 19, was arrested for warrants, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
  • Glen Klima, 53, was arrested for warrants in the 4300 block of North Link.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of Graves.
  • A theft was reported in the 3800 block of Main.

Jan. 22

  • Possession of stolen property/information was reported in the 2600 block of Graves.

Jan. 23

  • Daisha Jefferson, 39, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify fugitive from justice, and warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Michael Borres, 31, was arrested for burglary of a building in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
  • John Wilson, 37, was arrested for burglary of a building in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
  • Charles Runnels, 42, was arrested for burglary of a building in the 5500 block of 39th. Street.
  • Jose Flores, 31, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and no operators license in the 2600 block of Main.
  • Danielle Nichols, 26, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2600 block of Main.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3700 block of Hayes.
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 2700 block of Royal.

Jan. 24

  • Danny Arriola, 24, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a Weapon in the 6800 block of Terrell.
  • Robin Lynch Marze, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6300 block of Val.
  • Phillip Wiseman Jr., 51, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of West Jefferson.
  • Ivory Milton, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
  • Assault causing bodily injury was reported in the 2100 block of Orange Acres.
  • Assault causing bodily injury was reported in the 4800 block of Grant.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 3200 block of Taft.

Jan. 25

  • An Information report was completed in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Woodlawn Dr.

Jan. 26

  • Charles Allen Jr., 45, was arrested for criminal mischief and criminal trespass in the 6400 block of Garner.
  • Forgery/fraud was reported in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Nederland plans opening of upgraded swimming pool this summer

Man, 18, indicted for multiple charges of child porn & linked to bestiality video

Woman indicted after leaving 3 children — 1 an infant — in car while shopping

Regional Visitors Center reopens, directing visitors to Port Arthur & surrounding region

Local

Nederland plans opening of upgraded swimming pool this summer

Beaumont

Man, 18, indicted for multiple charges of child porn & linked to bestiality video

Beaumont

Woman indicted after leaving 3 children — 1 an infant — in car while shopping

Local

Regional Visitors Center reopens, directing visitors to Port Arthur & surrounding region

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 20-26

High School Sports

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — Nederland in the mix as season closes

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Battling COVID at home was very difficult

Education

Nederland ISD, all 4 elementary schools recognized for student academic achievement

Groves

Man shot in Groves said he was the peacemaker, 2 others assaulted his girlfriend

Local

Darrell Bush, Brent Weaver talk transition in Precinct 2 leadership

Local

Election filing gets started in Port Arthur, Sabine Pass & Nederland

Beaumont

2 arrested, linked to rash of armed convenience store robberies locally and beyond

Local

Police: Port Neches man busted for recording woman using mall bathroom

Check this Out

PAPD: Help ID man who stole car wearing “mom’s pink house slippers”

Beaumont

Police investigating after bicyclist killed in vehicle collision

Business

Sign up for Thursday’s virtual PA Chamber banquet

Lifestyle

Barbara Phillips recognized for dedication, loyalty to Port Arthur

Business

Pat Avery looks back at year of learning, looks forward to more growth

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Port Arthur sophomore Gabrielle Roy ready to be her own boss

Education

See why Central Middle School’s jazz band was named best in Texas

Beaumont

Area man sentenced to 18 years for intoxication manslaughter

Check this Out

Goal-den — Record-breaking scorer Jason Lovejoy leading PNG’s unbeaten season

Beaumont

Crash on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County leads to closed lanes

Local

UPDATED: Traffic lanes reopen on Rainbow Bridge following crash