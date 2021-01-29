Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 20-26

The Groves Police Department responded to the following calls from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26:

Jan. 20

Deontae Bailey, 26, was arrested for warrants in the 1700 block of Main.

Jose White, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and failure to signal with turn indicator in the 6300 block of Warren.

Gonzalo Oseguera, 45, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Franklin.

Johnathan Pelissier, 26, was arrested for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5200 block of Twin City.

An assault was reported in the 7600 block of Cleveland.

Jan. 21

Cornell , 50, was arrested for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and warrants in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.

Jacorey Williams, 19, was arrested for warrants, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 5000 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Glen Klima, 53, was arrested for warrants in the 4300 block of North Link.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of Graves.

A theft was reported in the 3800 block of Main.

Jan. 22

Possession of stolen property/information was reported in the 2600 block of Graves.

Jan. 23

Daisha Jefferson, 39, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify fugitive from justice, and warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Michael Borres, 31, was arrested for burglary of a building in the 5500 block of 39 th Street.

Street. John Wilson, 37, was arrested for burglary of a building in the 5500 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Charles Runnels, 42, was arrested for burglary of a building in the 5500 block of 39 th . Street.

. Street. Jose Flores, 31, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and no operators license in the 2600 block of Main.

Danielle Nichols, 26, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2600 block of Main.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3700 block of Hayes.

Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 2700 block of Royal.

Jan. 24

Danny Arriola, 24, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a Weapon in the 6800 block of Terrell.

Robin Lynch Marze, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6300 block of Val.

Phillip Wiseman Jr., 51, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of West Jefferson.

Ivory Milton, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 6700 block of 25 th Street.

Street. Assault causing bodily injury was reported in the 2100 block of Orange Acres.

Assault causing bodily injury was reported in the 4800 block of Grant.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 3200 block of Taft.

Jan. 25

An Information report was completed in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Woodlawn Dr.

Jan. 26