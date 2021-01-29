On Friday, May 22, 1953, Linda Gail Sweet Thomas was born in Lafayette, Louisiana to the late Albert and Carrie Sweet.

Linda was raised in Port Arthur, Texas.

At an early age Linda was baptized in the Church of Christ in which she sang in the choir and was a devoted member.

She was a proud graduate of Lincoln High

School Class of 1971. She enjoyed spending time with her close friends and cousins.

She also was a die-hard Dallas Cowboy fan.

After graduating from high school, Linda attended Durham Business College where she received her business certification.

Shortly after that Linda married her former husband,Willie Bruce Thomas Jr. and they raised their three children.

Linda was a quiet and meek person who loved her the Lord and her family.

After a courageous two-year battle with pancreatic cancer in which she surpassed the expectancy of lifespan, she departed this life in the comfort of her home on January 5, 2021 to enter eternal heavenly peace.

She leaves to cherish her memory and love to her daughters, Amanda Thomas ( Chauncey) and KimberlyThomas of Grand Prairie, TX; her son Willie B. Thomas III- Trey (Cassandra) of Port Arthur, TX; her sister, Shirley Sweet Jackson of Dallas, TX, grandsons, JaQualyn Rogers,Tyreek Thomas, Chandin Milo,Kourtney Thomas, Jacorian Bazile and Willie B. Thomas IV; granddaughters Ariel Thomas, Tia Thomas and Lauren Thomas; Great-Grandson, Jaylon Walker; and Great-Granddaughter Givonnie Lloyd a host of a loving aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.