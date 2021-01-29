expand
Ad Spot

January 29, 2021

Linda Gail Sweet Thomas

Linda Gail Sweet Thomas

By PA News

Published 3:49 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

On Friday, May 22, 1953, Linda Gail Sweet Thomas was born in Lafayette, Louisiana to the late Albert and Carrie Sweet.

Linda was raised in Port Arthur, Texas.

At an early age Linda was baptized in the Church of Christ in which she sang in the choir and was a devoted member.

She was a proud graduate of Lincoln High

School Class of 1971. She enjoyed spending time with her close friends and cousins.
She also was a die-hard Dallas Cowboy fan.
After graduating from high school, Linda attended Durham Business College where she received her business certification.
Shortly after that Linda married her former husband,Willie Bruce Thomas Jr. and they raised their three children.
Linda was a quiet and meek person who loved her the Lord and her family.
After a courageous two-year battle with pancreatic cancer in which she surpassed the expectancy of lifespan, she departed this life in the comfort of her home on January 5, 2021 to enter eternal heavenly peace.
She leaves to cherish her memory and love to her daughters, Amanda Thomas (Chauncey) and KimberlyThomas of Grand Prairie, TX; her son Willie B. Thomas III- Trey (Cassandra) of Port Arthur, TX; her sister, Shirley Sweet Jackson of Dallas, TX, grandsons, JaQualyn Rogers,Tyreek Thomas, Chandin Milo,Kourtney Thomas, Jacorian Bazile and Willie B. Thomas IV; granddaughters Ariel Thomas, Tia Thomas and Lauren Thomas; Great-Grandson, Jaylon Walker; and Great-Granddaughter Givonnie Lloyd a host of a loving aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Beaumont United tops Nederland despite lowest point total of the year

Wanda Lucille Stiefel

Linda Gail Sweet Thomas

James Donald Lynch Sr.

High School Sports

Beaumont United tops Nederland despite lowest point total of the year

Local

5 COVID deaths reported Friday for PA, Mid-County include Port Arthur reaching 60 pandemic fatalities

Entertainment

Nederland leaders talk pool plans, upgrades for this summer

Beaumont

Man, 18, indicted for multiple charges of child porn & linked to bestiality video

Beaumont

Woman indicted after leaving 3 children — 1 an infant — in car while shopping

Lifestyle

Regional Visitors Center reopens, officials share what’s bring visitors to Port Arthur & surrounding region

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 20-26

High School Sports

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — Nederland in the mix as season closes

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Battling COVID at home was very difficult

Education

Nederland ISD, all 4 elementary schools recognized for student academic achievement

Groves

Man shot in Groves said he was the peacemaker, 2 others assaulted his girlfriend

Check this Out

Darrell Bush, Brent Weaver talk transition in Precinct 2 leadership

Local

Election filing gets started in Port Arthur, Sabine Pass & Nederland

Beaumont

2 arrested, linked to rash of armed convenience store robberies locally and beyond

Local

Police: Port Neches man busted for recording woman using mall bathroom

Check this Out

PAPD: Help ID man who stole car wearing “mom’s pink house slippers”

Beaumont

Police investigating after bicyclist killed in vehicle collision

Business

Sign up for Thursday’s virtual PA Chamber banquet

Lifestyle

Barbara Phillips recognized for dedication, loyalty to Port Arthur

Business

Pat Avery looks back at year of learning, looks forward to more growth

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Port Arthur sophomore Gabrielle Roy ready to be her own boss

Education

See why Central Middle School’s jazz band was named best in Texas

Beaumont

Area man sentenced to 18 years for intoxication manslaughter

Check this Out

Goal-den — Record-breaking scorer Jason Lovejoy leading PNG’s unbeaten season