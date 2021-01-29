expand
Ad Spot

January 29, 2021

Jacob Daniel Bastian

Man, 18, indicted for multiple charges of child porn & linked to bestiality video

By PA News

Published 12:19 am Friday, January 29, 2021

BEAUMONT — An 18-year-old Beaumont man has been indicted on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

The victims in the short video files range in age from 2 to 13-years-of-age, according to the Texas Attorney General case information included with the Jefferson County grand jury indictments.

The accused is identified as Jacob Daniel Bastian.

The alleged crimes came to light after a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children noted a user was uploading child pornography to a cloud storage account.

During a search of the defendant’s home, numerous electronic devices were located and one, an iPhone X cell phone, was located on the defendant’s bed. Bastian provided the password to officers and multiple files of child pornography were located, authorities said.

The document stated Bastian admitted to having care, custody and control of the cloud storage account as well as having numerous files of child pornography on his cell phone. He additionally made a statement of trading files of child porn in internet chat rooms in exchange for additional files of child porn.

Some of the video files included:

  • An approximate 1 minute, 6 second video depicting a prepubescent female between 6 and 8 years of age in a sex act with an adult male.
  • An approximate 24-second video depicting a prepubescent male approximately 7 to 9 years of age in a sex act with a pubescent female.
  • An approximate 17-second video depicting a prepubescent female approximately 8 to 10 years of age in a sex act with an adult male.
  • An approximate 3-minute video depicting a prepubescent female approximately 6 to 8 years of age in a sex act with an adult male.
  • An approximate 16-second video depicting a prepubescent female approximately 3 to 5 years of age in a sex act with an adult male.
  • An approximate 49-second video depicting a prepubescent female approximately 4 to 6 years of age in an act of bestiality with a dog.
  • An approximate 34-second video depicting a prepubescent female approximately 4 to 6 years of age in a sex act with an adult male.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Nederland plans opening of upgraded swimming pool this summer

Man, 18, indicted for multiple charges of child porn & linked to bestiality video

Woman indicted after leaving 3 children — 1 an infant — in car while shopping

Regional Visitors Center reopens, directing visitors to Port Arthur & surrounding region

Local

Nederland plans opening of upgraded swimming pool this summer

Beaumont

Man, 18, indicted for multiple charges of child porn & linked to bestiality video

Beaumont

Woman indicted after leaving 3 children — 1 an infant — in car while shopping

Local

Regional Visitors Center reopens, directing visitors to Port Arthur & surrounding region

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 20-26

High School Sports

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — Nederland in the mix as season closes

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Battling COVID at home was very difficult

Education

Nederland ISD, all 4 elementary schools recognized for student academic achievement

Groves

Man shot in Groves said he was the peacemaker, 2 others assaulted his girlfriend

Local

Darrell Bush, Brent Weaver talk transition in Precinct 2 leadership

Local

Election filing gets started in Port Arthur, Sabine Pass & Nederland

Beaumont

2 arrested, linked to rash of armed convenience store robberies locally and beyond

Local

Police: Port Neches man busted for recording woman using mall bathroom

Check this Out

PAPD: Help ID man who stole car wearing “mom’s pink house slippers”

Beaumont

Police investigating after bicyclist killed in vehicle collision

Business

Sign up for Thursday’s virtual PA Chamber banquet

Lifestyle

Barbara Phillips recognized for dedication, loyalty to Port Arthur

Business

Pat Avery looks back at year of learning, looks forward to more growth

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Port Arthur sophomore Gabrielle Roy ready to be her own boss

Education

See why Central Middle School’s jazz band was named best in Texas

Beaumont

Area man sentenced to 18 years for intoxication manslaughter

Check this Out

Goal-den — Record-breaking scorer Jason Lovejoy leading PNG’s unbeaten season

Beaumont

Crash on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County leads to closed lanes

Local

UPDATED: Traffic lanes reopen on Rainbow Bridge following crash