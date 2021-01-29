expand
January 29, 2021

By PA News

Published 7:09 am Friday, January 29, 2021

Monica Gail Flanagan transitioned to her heavenly life on January 15th, 2021 peacefully at her home.

“Fee Fee” was a native and resident of Port Arthur, Tx.

She was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend. Monica was a graduate of the Abraham Lincoln High School Class of 1988.

She started her Christian journey early in life. First, starting with the Bethel A.M.E. Church over the years and later she became a member of The Historic Israel Chapel A.M.E. Church under the guidance of Rev. Theo Mays until her passing.

She was preceded in death by her father Thomas Flanagan, brothers Thomas Flanagan III, Craig Flanagan, paternal grandparents Thomas and Jessie Flanagan, maternal grandparents Thomas and Bessie Kinlaw, nephews Theophilus Trainer and Tremaine Flanagan and numerous aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her mother Willie B. Flanagan, her son Da’Vonne Flanagan, ten sisters and brothers; Octavia Jones-Reed (Joe), Bernard Flanagan (Brenda), Linda Staley (Eugene), D’Drena Williams (Michael), Latrice Navey, Madelyn Flanagan, Jay Flanagan, Dexter Flanagan, Sharon Flanagan, Shalia Flanagan, sister-in-law Gloria Flanagan and Nephew, Dekovin Flanagan Sr.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at First Sixth Street Baptist Church, 548 Lincoln Ave., Port Arthur, Tx with visitation from 12 noon until service time.

Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.

