January 29, 2021

Wanda Lucille Stiefel

By PA News

Published 3:52 pm Friday, January 29, 2021
Wanda Lucille Stiefel of Lakeway, Texas, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2021 at the age of 92.
She was born in Port Arthur, Texas on November 4, 1928, the third child of Frances Xavier and Mary Olin Hebert Stiefel.
Wanda grew up in Port Arthur and graduated from St. James Catholic School.  She raised three children with J. D. (“Bud”) Domingue in Port Arthur, later working in insurance sales and attending Lamar University for related classes.
Years after her marriage to Bud ended, she was married for several years to Robert E. Erickson of Nederland, Texas.
They moved to Lakeway, Texas, in 1991.
Wanda loved her life in Lakeway.
She enjoyed hosting gatherings of family and friends in her home, and especially enjoyed playing bridge with her many Lakeway friends.
She had a green thumb and took great pleasure in tending to her numerous plants and flowers.
She baked beautiful pies and loved the Dallas Cowboys, fried shrimp, and Elvis gospel songs.
Wanda was a strong minded but kind and generous woman, pleasant and friendly to all.
She dearly loved her children and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed, but her spirit will live on.
Wanda is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Frances Xavier Stiefel, Jr., Lois Stiefel Bates, Doris Ann Stiefel Matthijetz, and Richard Wayne Stiefel.
She is survived by her three children:  Buddy Domingue and wife Cindy, Steven Domingue and wife Moselle, and Sue Wall and husband William.
She is also survived by grandchildren Jody Domingue, Jennifer Morgan, Matt Morgan, Susan Domingue, Stephanie Stovall, Sandy Stuetelberg, and Jack Wall, and eight great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Lohman’s Crossing for their loving care of Wanda, along with the staff of Brookdale Lakeway skilled nursing, who cared for her so well in her final days.
The family also thanks Jody Spillman for her devoted friendship and support in Wanda’s last years.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

