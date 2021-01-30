expand
Ad Spot

January 30, 2021

Callise Wayne Hebert

Beaumont man, 56, indicted for year-long sexual abuse of a child

By PA News

Published 12:26 am Saturday, January 30, 2021

BEAUMONT — A registered child sex offender in Beaumont has been indicted for new crimes against a child.

Callise Wayne Hebert, 56, was indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child for crimes that occurred from, on or about May 1, 2019, to on or about April 30, 2020.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in reference to sexual abuse.

A 9-year-old alleged female victim was interviewed at the Harris County Children’s Assessment Center and detailed three incidents of sexual abuse by Hebert.

The alleged incidents occurred in a swimming pool, inside a residence and in a camping tent.

Hebert underwent a polygraph examination and the results showed he was being deceptive.

He was arrested Dec. 18 for continuous sexual abuse of a child and attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Both charges have a $250,000 bond. He remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on the charges.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PARK RESTORATION: Port Arthur says Lakeview splash project back on front burner

Area man indicted for sexual assaults on 9-year-old boy

Child sexual abuse, drug charge cases lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Port Arthur Chamber leaders talk virtual banquet, important next steps for community

Lifestyle

PARK RESTORATION: Port Arthur says Lakeview splash project back on front burner

Beaumont

Area man indicted for sexual assaults on 9-year-old boy

Local

Child sexual abuse, drug charge cases lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

Port Arthur Chamber leaders talk virtual banquet, important next steps for community

Beaumont

Beaumont man, 56, indicted for year-long sexual abuse of a child

Check this Out

TxDOT outlines when 2 lanes of traffic will return to Hillebrandt Bridge

Local

ON THE MENU — Nederland Seafood House owner talks crawfish, new drive thru

Business

See how you can get good food, help community at PNG Rotary gumbo sale

Lifestyle

Edreauanna Fowler following mother at Spindletop; daughter of Gladdie continuing child advocate legacy

Education

PAISD parents have Title 1 answer sessions planned in February

High School Sports

‘Show’time — Nederland’s Showalter ready for playoff push

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Solid Rock Baptist Church & First Church of God hosting events

Local

“Hooked on Fishing” coming to Nederland Feb. 20

Lamar/LSC-PA

PA Rotary helps LSCPA rebuild field

High School Sports

Beaumont United tops Nederland despite lowest point total of the year

Local

5 COVID deaths reported Friday for PA, Mid-County include Port Arthur reaching 60 pandemic fatalities

Entertainment

Nederland leaders talk pool plans, upgrades for this summer

Beaumont

Man, 18, indicted for multiple charges of child porn & linked to bestiality video

Beaumont

Woman indicted after leaving 3 children — 1 an infant — in car while shopping

Lifestyle

Regional Visitors Center reopens, officials share what’s bring visitors to Port Arthur & surrounding region

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 20-26

High School Sports

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — Nederland in the mix as season closes

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Battling COVID at home was very difficult

Education

Nederland ISD, all 4 elementary schools recognized for student academic achievement