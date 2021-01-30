expand
January 30, 2021

Edreauanna Fowler has been appointed to the Spindletop Center Board of Trustees.

Edreauanna Fowler following mother at Spindletop; daughter of Gladdie continuing child advocate legacy

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Saturday, January 30, 2021

BEAUMONT — The Jefferson County Commissioners Court has appointed Edreauanna Fowler to the Spindletop Center Board of Trustees.

She is taking the seat left vacant after her mother, Gladdie Fowler, passed away Dec. 4.

“We are so pleased to welcome Edreauanna Fowler to the Spindletop Center Board of Trustees,” said Holly Borel, chief executive officer of Spindletop Center.

Edreauanna Fowler received a bachelor of arts in human relations from the University of Oklahoma and earned a master of education in administration from Lamar University.

“It is both heartwarming and healing to know that Edreauanna will be carrying forward the legacy of her mother, our former Board of Trustees Chair, Gladdie Fowler,” Borel said.

Gladdie Fowler is seen in February 2020 teaching young students at the Royal Ambassadors Academy in Beaumont at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. (Cassandra Jenkins/The News)

She began her career in education in 2011 as a tutor and facilitator for Project ReDirect in Port Arthur ISD.

She served as a chemistry teacher for Port Arthur ISD from 2012-14.

Currently, Edreauanna Fowler serves as a fifth grade science teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Port Arthur.

During her time in this role, she was named Rookie Teacher of the Year in 2017 and Teacher of the Year in 2018. She has also served as the chair for the Lakeview Elementary School science fair since 2015 and is a member of the Science Teacher Association of Texas.

Edreauanna Fowler attends Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, where she has served in several roles, including director of youth ministry operations, youth Sunday school superintendent and on the Scholarship Committee Board.

Gladdie Fowler represented Jefferson County on the Spindletop Center Board of Trustees for 35 years.

For more information, contact Kelly Williams, public relations and marketing administrator, at Kelly.Williams@stctr.org or 409.839.1046.

Spindletop Center is a non-profit healthcare organization specializing in behavioral healthcare, programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and substance use services for each stage of life.

The mission of the Spindletop Center is to help people help themselves by providing resources and supports.

 

