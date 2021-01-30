expand
January 30, 2021

RELIGION BRIEFS: Solid Rock Baptist Church & First Church of God hosting events

By PA News

Published 12:10 am Saturday, January 30, 2021

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will feature Happy Hour Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The teacher and expositor will be the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash.

The menu will come from the subject: “Jesus: The Light of the World” taken from John 8:12-27.

The church is practicing the social distance recommendations given by Gov. Greg Abbott.

For more information, call 409-983-7654.

First Church of God, 3800 Jimmy Johnson Blvd., has Praise/Worship service every at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday.

This Sunday’s sermon is “A Change of heart.”

Dress comfortably and come to receive God’s word.

Social distancing guidelines are in place, and masks are available and worn. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will continue a teaching series “Prospering God’s Way through a Pandemic Plague” during the morning seminary series at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The series is taught by director of evangelism and counseling minister the Rev. Harry Abrams Jr.

The church is practicing the social distance recommendations given by Gov. Greg Abbott.

For more information, call 409-983-7654.

