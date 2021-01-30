See how you can get good food, help community at PNG Rotary gumbo sale

GROVES — Buying a bowl of gumbo Tuesday will help raise funds toward scholarships for Port Neches-Groves students.

Additionally, proceeds from the Port Neches-Groves Rotary Club fundraiser also go to the senior citizen centers in both communities, PN-G Rotary Club president Julie Sanders said.

The annual shrimp gumbo sale is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Groves Middle School, with curbside pickup only — you don’t even need to get out of your vehicle.

The shrimp gumbo comes with rice and potato salad for $8 and will be provided by Port Neches Knights of Columbus.

Tickets can be purchased through the Port Neches-Groves Rotary Club Facebook page via eventbrite, at the door or from a PN-G Rotarian.

Typically, members of the Groves Senior Citizen Center sell desserts at the fundraiser but those members are unable to do so this this year.

Sanders explained the funds raised towards scholarships are for two boys and two girls at PNG High School.

Rotary, she said, is neighbors, friends and problem solvers who share ideas, join leaders and take action to create lasting change.

The PN-G Rotary Club has a number of projects throughout the year and mostly recently provided all third graders in the school district with dictionaries.

Last September the club was able to help 50 families in Hurricane Laura’s path in Lake Charles, with additional assistance from Dr. Scott Bartlett and Setzer Hardware.

As a Rotarian, Sanders is following in the footsteps of her now deceased father, Ronnie Carlin.

At one time the Groves and Port Neches clubs were separate with the Groves club starting in 1955 and hosting its first fried oyster dinner sale in 1956.

The two clubs combined more than 12 years ago.