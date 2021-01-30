expand
Ad Spot

January 30, 2021

David LeJeune and Cheryl Glenn pour out a roux that was made at the 2020 gumbo sale. (Brad Robichaux/The News)

See how you can get good food, help community at PNG Rotary gumbo sale

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:21 am Saturday, January 30, 2021

GROVES — Buying a bowl of gumbo Tuesday will help raise funds toward scholarships for Port Neches-Groves students.

Additionally, proceeds from the Port Neches-Groves Rotary Club fundraiser also go to the senior citizen centers in both communities, PN-G Rotary Club president Julie Sanders said.

The annual shrimp gumbo sale is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Groves Middle School, with curbside pickup only — you don’t even need to get out of your vehicle.

The shrimp gumbo comes with rice and potato salad for $8 and will be provided by Port Neches Knights of Columbus.

Tickets can be purchased through the Port Neches-Groves Rotary Club Facebook page via eventbrite, at the door or from a PN-G Rotarian.

Typically, members of the Groves Senior Citizen Center sell desserts at the fundraiser but those members are unable to do so this this year.

Julie Sanders and Virginia Sonnier bring out the rice for the gumbo in 2020. (Brad Robichaux/The News)

Sanders explained the funds raised towards scholarships are for two boys and two girls at PNG High School.

Rotary, she said, is neighbors, friends and problem solvers who share ideas, join leaders and take action to create lasting change.

The PN-G Rotary Club has a number of projects throughout the year and mostly recently provided all third graders in the school district with dictionaries.

Last September the club was able to help 50 families in Hurricane Laura’s path in Lake Charles, with additional assistance from Dr. Scott Bartlett and Setzer Hardware.

As a Rotarian, Sanders is following in the footsteps of her now deceased father, Ronnie Carlin.

At one time the Groves and Port Neches clubs were separate with the Groves club starting in 1955 and hosting its first fried oyster dinner sale in 1956.

The two clubs combined more than 12 years ago.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PARK RESTORATION: Port Arthur says Lakeview splash project back on front burner

Area man indicted for sexual assaults on 9-year-old boy

Child sexual abuse, drug charge cases lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Port Arthur Chamber leaders talk virtual banquet, important next steps for community

Lifestyle

PARK RESTORATION: Port Arthur says Lakeview splash project back on front burner

Beaumont

Area man indicted for sexual assaults on 9-year-old boy

Local

Child sexual abuse, drug charge cases lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

Port Arthur Chamber leaders talk virtual banquet, important next steps for community

Beaumont

Beaumont man, 56, indicted for year-long sexual abuse of a child

Check this Out

TxDOT outlines when 2 lanes of traffic will return to Hillebrandt Bridge

Local

ON THE MENU — Nederland Seafood House owner talks crawfish, new drive thru

Business

See how you can get good food, help community at PNG Rotary gumbo sale

Lifestyle

Edreauanna Fowler following mother at Spindletop; daughter of Gladdie continuing child advocate legacy

Education

PAISD parents have Title 1 answer sessions planned in February

High School Sports

‘Show’time — Nederland’s Showalter ready for playoff push

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Solid Rock Baptist Church & First Church of God hosting events

Local

“Hooked on Fishing” coming to Nederland Feb. 20

Lamar/LSC-PA

PA Rotary helps LSCPA rebuild field

High School Sports

Beaumont United tops Nederland despite lowest point total of the year

Local

5 COVID deaths reported Friday for PA, Mid-County include Port Arthur reaching 60 pandemic fatalities

Entertainment

Nederland leaders talk pool plans, upgrades for this summer

Beaumont

Man, 18, indicted for multiple charges of child porn & linked to bestiality video

Beaumont

Woman indicted after leaving 3 children — 1 an infant — in car while shopping

Lifestyle

Regional Visitors Center reopens, officials share what’s bring visitors to Port Arthur & surrounding region

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 20-26

High School Sports

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — Nederland in the mix as season closes

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Battling COVID at home was very difficult

Education

Nederland ISD, all 4 elementary schools recognized for student academic achievement